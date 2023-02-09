Forget Cupid, men might turn to ChatGPT to write Valentine’s Day cards

ChatGPT Valentine's Day cards artificial intelligence

Valentine’s Day brings with it the need to send what William Shakespeare called “letters full of love”, an unnerving prospect for those lacking the poetic skills of the Bard.

But for men struggling to express what they truly feel, a hyper-intelligent computer programme is poised to help them master the language of love.

ChatGPT is capable of anything from stories to sonnets, and research suggests that many men are set to use it to write their Valentine’s cards this year.

Almost half of men polled in a survey admitted they would enlist the help of artificial intelligence (AI) software to come up with a message to express their passion, largely because they doubt their own powers of romantic expression.

Of the 42 per cent willing to use ChatGPT, which has become an online sensation for its ability to create content on request, 32 per cent said this was because they felt it would give them greater confidence in crafting their Valentine’s messages.

Around 20 per cent were motivated more by laziness, saying that they were happy to have a computer programme express their feelings because it would save them time.

While a majority of men and women polled said they would be “hurt or offended if I found out my Valentine’s message was written by a machine”, the partners who are either too lazy or self-conscious to create their own messages may get away using AI.

Research conducted by McAfee, the cyber security firm, revealed that about 40 per cent of those polled could not tell the difference between a human love letter and one created by a machine, and 10 per cent of those set to use ChatGPT admitted they intended to use it precisely because their partner would not be able to tell the difference.

Women may have to be more on the lookout for manufactured sentiments than men, the research found, as only one-fifth of female respondents said they would be prepared to use AI.

The outsourcing of writing love letters to computer programmes is the latest side-effect of the advances being made in AI, particularly with ChatGPT, which was launched just before Christmas.

Story continues

Education chiefs previously said that the programme would put homework at risk, while Jane Lunnon, the head teacher of Alleyn’s School in south London, raised concerns that this was a “paradigm-shifting moment”.

“Clearly, if we’re in a world where children can access plausible responses,” she said, “then the notion of saying simply do this for homework will have to go.”

University essay writing has also come into question, with some AI-crafted drafts earning second-class marks from academics who could not tell the work had been created with software.

Danger of romance scams

In addition to threats to homework and testing, some experts believe the chatbot could present a cyber-security threat, including through the medium of love letters.

McAfee experts warned that surprise Valentine’s messages could have more to do with money than romance.

“Catfish, or people who create fake online personas to lure others into relationships, are beginning to use AI to supplement their romance scams,” it said.

“For scammers who need inspiration, ChatGPT is capable of altering the tone of its messages. For example, a scammer can tell ChatGPT to write a love letter or to dial up the charm.

“This could result in earnest-sounding professions of love that could convince someone to relinquish their personally identifiable information or send money.”

However, the experts at McAfee advised: “There are a few tell-tale signs of an AI-written message. For example, AI often uses short sentences and reuses the same words.

“Additionally, AI may create content that says a lot without saying much at all. Because AI can’t form opinions, their messages may sound substance-less.”