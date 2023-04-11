Forget the boat race, rowing's version of T20 is the future

Simon Briggs in a boat - Jeff Gilbert for the Telegraph

“Square the blade,” says my instructor Eira, from a safe distance at the side of the lake. “Now drop it – that’s right. Try to feel like you’re pushing the water away with your feet.”

It is a spring-ish day at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake near Reading, the headquarters of British Rowing, and I am trying not to disgrace those two legendary names by capsizing my single scull.

The art of balancing like Jeremy Fisher in a slick-sided Olympic vessel is much harder than the experts make it look. However, I have an advantage – I am crewing a Filippi F84: a nimble and unusually stable little boat, developed for the new rowing discipline of beach sprints.

Beach sprints are to traditional rowing what Twenty20 cricket is to the Test match, or slopestyle skiing is to the conventional downhill race.

This new-fangled hybrid brings in elements from triathlon, kayaking and even sailing, yet it is far less costly to stage than your standard 2,000-metre rowing race. You can use almost any beach, so that the likes of Tunisia – one of the leading nations – is able to get by without building a rowing lake.

“Beach sprints have already been included in the next Commonwealth Games,” says Louise Kingsley, performance director for British Rowing, who is hoping to see the format promoted to Olympic level by 2028. “This is fresh and dynamic, something very different from the Boat Race or Henley Royal Regatta.”

Beach sprints cover land and sea. Starting on the sand, you sprint down to the water before leaping into your F84 (or equivalent), which is rowing’s equivalent of the dodgem car.

Now you set out on a slalom course of perhaps 250 metres (although lengths can vary depending on the tide) before turning and looking for a wave that might speed you back to the beach. Finally, you hop out and sprint to the finish line. At the most recent World Championships in Wales, Helen Glover – a two-time Olympic champion in the coxless pairs – made the final.

“Each World Championships we have ever had, someone has always fallen just before the finish because their legs are spent,” said Guin Batten with a sadistic grin. “I love the unpredictability of these races: they’re never over until they’re over.” Batten is overseeing today’s taster session at the Redgrave Pinsent Rowing Lake, which has attracted eight wannabe beach sprinters. She is the ideal guide, given she invented the format 12 years ago in partnership with Italian Pasquale Triggiani.

An Olympic silver medallist in the quadruple sculls at Sydney, Batten grew up in Brighton and has always been in and around boats – whether with sails or oars. In 2003, she became the first woman to row solo across the English Channel, setting a record time for either gender.

Then, in 2011, Batten was rowing in a coastal endurance race in Italy when she noticed the small number of spectators dissipated after the first three crews had finished. “I always felt traditional rowing is disconnected from the fans,” she said. “So I had this idea that if we brought in a land-based element, where we were almost within touching distance of the crowd, it might make it a more visceral experience.

“We went back the next day for a scratch regatta, where we started and finished on the beach. We had about the same number of people watching, but this time they stayed until the end. From there, it was about working out the best format that would allow the spectators to see the whites of your eyes.”

Last weekend, four of the triallists were members of Norwich Rowing Club. One of them, James McKelvey, 29, said his friend Will had inspired the whole club by winning a medal at last year’s European Championships in Spain.

There is no beach by the rowing lake, so this session is all about getting the hang of the F84. If a traditional single scull is a rifle, these are more like sawn-off shotguns: short, broad and virtually unsinkable. Batten offers a bottle of sparkling wine to anyone who manages to capsize one, although she might have reckoned without my cack-handedness.

Her instructions focus mainly on the “slingshot” turn. You use one oar as a brake, turning it against the flow of the boat, while pulling with the other. “It’s scary,” calls 18-year-old Ella Darrington, from Peterborough City Rowing Club, after her first, gingerly attempt. “You’re basically being asked to catch a crab.” But Darrington does well in the time trial and finds herself rowing against McKelvey and Aaron Baines (also from Norwich) in Batten’s “A” final for the day.

“The races take about three minutes,” Batten says. “A traditional eight-strong crew might need twice as long to cover 2,000m, so it’s more explosive – but you also have to race a quarter-final, a semi-final and a final in the space of an hour to win. That combination of power and endurance is quite unusual in sport. The other thing I like is that you have to be mentally tough and flexible because there’s a lot of variables: waves, wind, sandbanks, lanes that aren’t quite equal. Most rowers are so pernickety about everything because they usually compete in a much more controlled environment, so it’s nice to throw them a curve-ball.”

As I whirl my F84 in an unintentional spin, I can see that this new discipline requires patience to master. But everyone is enjoying themselves, and Batten hangs on to her sparkling wine. Personally, I am sold. In a sport that sometimes feels frosty and over-formal, beach sprints make for an excellent ice-breaker.