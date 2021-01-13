Forget Bitcoin! Buy These 2 Tech Stocks Instead

Financial technology concept.

Bitcoin is running amok in 2021 and keeps posting record-highs in short intervals. On year-end 2020, the price was US$29,001.72. Six days later, on January 6, 2021, the digital currency was trading at US$36,824.36. At week’s end on January 8. 2021, bitcoin’s price is at US$40,797.61, an all-time high.

Fast and furious is the apt description of the world’s most popular digital coin’s performance to start the year. However, the resurgence is stoking fears among investors because a flash crash could happen like in 2017. The cryptocurrency market has built a reputation for being a highly-volatile investment ground.

Some crystal ball predictions include the price to skyrocket as much as $100,000 this year. With institutional names like JPMorgan Chase, PayPal, and Square expressing interest in bitcoin, investors’ confidence is building.

Still, cryptocurrencies are for people with high-risk appetites. If you’re looking for growth and massive returns in the future, don’t gamble on bitcoin. Instead, go for Canadian tech stocks with long growth runways and maximum upsides.

Lion’s share of the U.S. markets

Real Matters’ (TSX:REAL) chances of completing a three-peat of massive gains are high. Over the last two years, this tech stock has outperformed the TSX and delivered immense gains to investors. The real estate appraisal business is ripe in a low-interest-rate environment. Management hopes to capture the lion’s share of the U.S. market.

Market analysts predict Real Matters to soar by 61.85%, from $19.50 to $31.56, in the next 12 months. Assuming you invest $10,000 today, your money would be worth $16,184.62 next year. This $1.66 billion company conducts real estate appraisals and title & mortgage closing services to clients in the U.S., including the top lenders.

The firm from Markham, Canada, is now the leading network management services provider for the mortgage lending and insurance industries. Its proprietary technology and network management capabilities are tops in the industry. Impressive is an understatement for the 59% and 41% growth in net revenue and consolidated revenue growth in 2020.

LMS adoption is faster

Bitcoin still lacks wider acceptance and support from institutional investors. On the other hand, the market Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO) seeks to rule is ever-growing. Tech experts forecast the adoption of learning management software (LMS) globally to accelerate in 2021.

The LMS industry should be growing at a 19.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) clip from 2020 to 2027. By then, it would be worth $38.1 billion. Docebo has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and provides a cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) learning platform to clients in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Docebo’s platform enables customers to centralize learning materials and compress them into one LMS management system. Using the platform will expedite and enrich the learning process. It also increases productivity and allows teams to grow uniformly.

The tech stock’s performance in 2020 was nothing short of spectacular. Investors were delighted with the 347% total return. Analysts recommend a buy rating and forecast 51% and 75% growth in 2021 and 2022. Docebo’s customer base should be growing in the same fashion as bitcoin’s surge today.

Tech winners

Many investors think you can get rich quick with bitcoin. However, you could incur losses and never recover your money if the digital currency crashes again like before. Meanwhile, the tech sector in Canada continues to advance. Real Matters and Docebo are well positioned to become winning stocks in 2021.

