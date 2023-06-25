Forget the beaches, Dubai’s restaurants are the star attraction

Theatre, artistry, intellect and intense flavours are key to Himanshu Saini’s tasting menu at Trèsind

“Preparing for the grand opening in February was a challenge,” said Tom Allen, chef de cuisine at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal Dubai, when I met him there on May 22 – the night before his restaurant won its Michelin star. “The place was half finished, there were workmen everywhere, and we practised service using laminated cutouts of the dishes because the kitchen wasn’t ready.” Less than four months later, he was collecting his gong in the Diamond Ballroom of Atlantis the Royal, the hotel where the restaurant is based. It too had opened in February after a three-day party headlined by Beyoncé.

So far, so Dubai… a thought that stayed with me as I toured the property, which resembles a pile of giant match­boxes arranged Jenga-style, topped by the 22nd-floor Cloud 22 infinity pool. The resort is home to 17 restaurants, five of them listed in the Michelin Guide Dubai – now in its second year – and eight associated with a celebrity chef. In addition to the Dubai scion of Blumenthal’s London restaurant, there are outlets by the Peruvian fine-dining pioneer Gaston Acurio and the “Nikkei fusion” guru Nobu Matsuhisa, among others.

As you approach by taxi along a “frond” of the Palm Jumeirah, it is hard to miss their faces on 10ft-tall posters reminding us of the Atlantis mission: Atlantis the Royal and its sister hotel Atlantis the Palm bill themselves as “The world’s leading dining destination”.

Thomas Allen is chef de cuisine at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal Dubai

Beyond Atlantis, too, there is a glut of gastronomy. This year’s big news was the awarding of a second Michelin star to Trèsind Studio, the mind-blowingly innovative Indian restaurant presided over by Himanshu Saini. It joins existing two-star venues Stay by Yannick Alléno (at One&Only The Palm) and Il Ristorante – Niko Romito (at The Bulgari). In addition, 11 restaurants in Dubai have one Michelin star, three of them new this year: Avatara, Moonrise, and Dinner by Heston Blumenthal.

In the dark-wood private dining room of Dinner, overlooked by the illuminated gargoyles that Heston loves, I ate classics familiar from the Knightsbridge menu. Each is a reinvention of a historic British dish, from Salamagundy (smoked confit chicken, salsify, marrowbone and pickled walnuts, dating from 1723) to roast halibut and green sauce (1440), Tipsy Cake (a spit-roast pineapple sponge; 1858) and ice cream churned using liquid nitrogen and served from a trolley as it would have been in 1901.

Items on Heston's menu are reinventions of historic British dishes, such as Tipsy Cake

Such culinary theatre costs AED750 (about £160) per person for the three-course menu, and £265 for five courses, both without wine. At the two-star Stay by Yannick Alléno, the six-course “Experience” tasting menu paired with wines will set you back £375 per head.

This raises the question not so much of where visitors to Dubai dine out, but how they can afford to. If a guest at Atlantis the Royal stayed for a week and made the most of its gastronomic offerings, the bill would come to a couple of grand each. Granted, Dubai has a reputation for wealth – but do holidaymakers really do that?

“Most of the people dining in our restaurants are not hotel guests,” explained Tom Roelens, general manager and senior vice president of operations at Atlantis Dubai, over cocktails at the Resonance by Heston Blumenthal bar. “Our main focus is on expats and those staying elsewhere. We rely on people from beyond the resort.”

The dark-wood dining room at Dinner by Heston Blumenthal Dubai creates an enticing atmosphere

Of Dubai’s 3.5 million population, about 90 per cent are expats working in the emirate. Staying for months or years, they can afford to sample Dubai’s high-end restaurants at a sensible pace. As each new kid on the block opens, affluent foreigners are queuing up to dine there. What’s more, in the first quarter of 2023 alone, Dubai saw 4.67 million overnight visitors. For Roelens and his restaurants, “beyond the resort” adds up to quite a market.

Dubai’s expats have thrown another lifeline, too – by opening a new wave of affordable and often sustainable restaurants serving their own ethnic food (23 cuisines are so far represented). More than 200 distinct nationalities live in the United Arab Emirates, plus a few that are less distinct. Carlos Frunze Garza is one example. Of mixed Mexican and Moldovan heritage, he grew up in Acapulco, Salvador, New Orleans and Kuala Lumpur and is executive chef at Teible – a modern bakery-cum-café with a Scandi look at the waterside Jameel Arts Center. Its aim is to produce zero waste and source 90 per cent of ingredients from the region.

What do Michelin stars mean Dubai

This year, Teible won a Michelin Green Star for its “commitment to sustainable gastronomy”, added to its existing Bib Gourmand for good value. What impressed me as much as provenance, though, was the aesthetic beauty of the dishes, made colourful by the use of edible flowers. One creation is labneh (a creamy yoghurt cheese), with sweet cherry tomatoes, brown butter, zingy harissa paste and koji oil, all sourced from the emirates of Ajman, Fujairah and Sharjah, and dotted with tiny nasturtium leaves. Another is savoury churros, squirls of batter topped with coppa (wagyu beef cured in Dubai), with honey from Hatta (a mountainous area of the emirate) and pickled pine­apple from Abu Dhabi. Three courses here cost more like £45, plus a little more for soft drinks such as kombucha or mango rice koji, as Teible is unlicensed.

The Michelin Guide Dubai now features 17 restaurants awarded a Bib Gourmand – signifying “Good quality, good value cooking”. Again, three are new this year: 21grams, 3Fils and Aamara. The first, set in a small mall next to the Maison Santé, serves brunches featuring food from the Balkans. The name 21grams refers to “the weight of the human soul” according to some reckonings, the idea being that the food is made with love and connected to its Balkan roots spiritually.

21grams is one of three restaurants to join the Michelin Guide in Dubai this year

Head chef Milan Jurkovic rolled out his extensive menu: burek (filo-pastry pie), filled with cheese and spinach; puffed-up pitta and thin wafers of ­courgette in tempura batter to dip into ­hummus and ajver, the earthy, sweet red-pepper relish of the Balkans; poached eggs on a bed of roasted tomato and red pepper, served with yoghurt and piled high with beef bacon rashers… the soul food kept on coming, all perfectly authentic, but with a Hoxton hipster vibe and costing from £11 to £20 per main dish.

That is how culinary Dubai has changed since my last visit. It feels less like a millionaire’s banquet and more like a cosmopolitan city in Europe offering a range of cuisines at reasonable prices. In London, it took 30 years to develop such a food scene, but Dubai has made a good stab at it in four. This is fast food, Emirati-style.

Essentials

Andrew Purvis travelled as a guest of Dubai Tourism (visitdubai.com) and Emirates (emirates.com), which flies to Dubai from Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted, with return fares from £524.

Double rooms at Atlantis the Royal (00 971 4 426 2000; atlantis.com) cost from £720 per night including breakfast

If you blow the budget just once…

… do it at Dubai’s two-star Indian magic show, Trèsind Studio, where – the night after it won its second Michelin star – I laughed out loud at the humour of the dishes and choked back tears at the endeavour of it all. This is an emotional experience, which is what you get at this level of gastronomy. Goosebumps formed as a handful of staff silently circled my table, each serving a separate element – a miniature “pineapple ring” of pickle, a delicate disc of payasam, a tiny poppadom – of a dish served on a leaf-like plate, recalling the Keralan tradition of “sadhya”.

The meal had begun with pani puri, a sphere of deep-fried flatbread filled with a super-chilled liquid poured from a flask belching dry-ice “smoke”. It comprised a single mouthful, bursting with citrus sourness to begin with, followed by a wave of green vegetable flavour, then a kick of chilli. We were told to roll the next “course”, duck cafreal, in the nasturtium leaf on which it was served and pop it whole into our mouths. It exploded with the taste of garden herbs, as did a dish based on shiso leaf. A mini lamb curry was served sizzling in a dish heated by a tea light, accompanied by a tiny replica of sliced bread.

Cuisine at Trèsind reaches new levels of gastronomic creativity

Theatre, artistry, intellect plus intense (and often unexpected) flavours are key to Himanshu Saini’s seasonal tasting menu of 16 courses, four from each quadrant of India. What makes Trèsind Studio so of its time, however, is the size of the dishes, many of them a single mouthful. After two hours, you feel cleansed rather than full.

Equally on-message are the drinks. Though there is an extensive à la carte wine list, a “Synergy pairing” features concoctions flavoured with the essence of alcoholic drinks: red cherry and dill, green tea kombucha and arrack (a spirit made from fermented sap); or Alphonso mango, yoghurt whey, green cardamon and Talisker whisky. Your tastebuds think they have had a drink or two, but your brain assures them otherwise.

Do it: Trèsind Studio (00 971 58 895 1272; tresindstudio.com) is at Rooftop East, Nakheel Mall, the Palm Jumeirah. The tasting menu is AED850 (about £184) per person

