Forget air fryers, our No 1 kitchen gadget is a humble classic

The Waitrose survey places the 'humble microwave' at No 1 in the kitchen hierarchy well above the air fryer

Never mind air fryers, microwaves are the No 1 must-have kitchen gadget, a Waitrose survey has revealed.

Although air fryers have recently enjoyed a surge in popularity, receiving endorsements from celebrities and social media influencers, they appear to be no match for the “humble microwave”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

One expert believes that air fryers have had their “moment in the sun”, while microwaves have broken through to Waitrose shoppers at the “posher end of middle England” thanks to better quality ready meals and concerns over energy costs.

A third of those surveyed named them as the kitchen appliance they could not live without, while figures from different retailers show substantial increases in sales since last year.

By contrast, just 12 per cent of respondents said the same about air fryers, which mimic the effect of frying by blowing hot air around food.

Soaring energy prices have boosted sales

Martyn Lee, Waitrose’s executive chef, said microwaves had become a “firm fixture” in the nation’s kitchens and attributed this to soaring energy prices.

He said: “Food is a daily joy and the cost of living crisis has hastened a change in how we cook.

“For too long we’ve been looking down on microwaves. You can do so much more in them than heat a cup of coffee… I think it’s time to remember the enjoyment we get from the anticipation of their pinging.”

Mr Lee added that part of the appeal of microwaves was the fact that meals gained flavour over time – a process known as “kokumi”, or “long taste”.

He said: “This effect can be seen when reheating a braise the following day, or reheating a slice of lasagne, where the flavours have had time to develop… making everything even more delicious.”

Clive Black, a retail analyst with Shore Capital, said: “Air fryers had their moment in the sun as energy costs rocketed but microwaveable foodstuffs are energy efficient compared to cooking from scratch.

“Microwaveable rice, for example, [takes] a fraction of the time – two minutes – and less faff.

“Additionally, there are quite high-quality, higher category products to place in the microwave such as premium chips and prepared foodstuffs.

“Rising energy costs and improved convenience is breaking through the psyche of that most distinctive British institution, the Waitrose shopper.”

He added: “All this probably means a bit of a further notch down in Britain’s somewhat diminished scratch cooking capabilities, which had a brief renaissance through lockdown.”

TikTok influencers popularised air fryers

Air fryers have been on the market for years, but their surge into the national consciousness came in 2022 via the social media platform TikTok. Influencers have gained millions of followers by posting videos of culinary creations, such as fried pasta “crisps”.

They have also received endorsements from numerous celebrities including Oprah Winfrey, who says her air fryer “changed her life”.

The device is seen as a healthy and energy-efficient alternative to conventional ovens, although some critics have questioned whether they can really provide significant cost savings.

Sales were reported to have increased almost threefold in the build-up to Christmas, but despite its hype the device is apparently still not regarded as a kitchen staple to rival the microwave.

Story continues

Microwaves are No 4 on this year’s list of best-selling kitchen appliances at John Lewis, up from seventh place a decade ago. Air fryers took the top spot, likely reflecting their relative novelty.

John Lewis kitchen gadget buyer Karen Sime said: “The cost of living crisis has helped to change attitudes towards these fantastic, time and energy-saving kitchen gadgets.”

Electronics retailer Currys said in January that its microwave sales were up 30 per cent on the previous year.

Microwave masterclass

Do

Cook crispy bacon: “Lay four slices of bacon (not too lean) on a plate with two sheets of kitchen paper under, two on top,” recommends Telegraph food columnist Xanthe Clay. “Heat for 3 minutes (repeat if needed for 1-2 minutes) until golden. It will crisp up as it cools.”

Cook chicken: But don’t expect to get crisp skin. “Poaching chicken works well in a microwave,” says Xanthe. “Lay the pieces in a microwave-proof dish and add about 1.5cm chicken stock, plus a splash of vermouth or white wine if you like, and a couple of bay leaves. Cover and cook in bursts of 1-2 minutes, until the chicken is almost cooked through. It’ll take around 3-4 minutes per portion. Rest for 3 minutes to allow the cooking to finish.”

Reheat pizza or garlic bread: “Put the pizza or bread on a plate lined with kitchen paper – this will absorb moisture and stop it getting soggy,” Xanthe reveals. “Reheat in 30-second bursts, shifting the plate each time.”

Don’t

Microwave whole eggs: “Even after the messy business of piercing the yolks, there’s still a good chance they’ll explode,” advises food writer Silvana Franco, “leaving you with a laborious clean-up job.”

Dabble with pastry: Cooking or warming up anything with pastry in the microwave is a no-no, says Silvana, “unless you are satisfied with a soggy bottom.”