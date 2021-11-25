Forge, Motagua battle to 2-2 draw in CONCACAF League semifinal

HAMILTON — Forge FC got a pair of late goals Wednesday and battled Honduran side Motagua to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of the Scotiabank CONCACAF League semifinal.

Motagua took a 1-0 lead into halftime after Kevin Lopez scored in the 43rd minute. Marcelo Pereira added a second strike for the visitors in the 64th.

Josh Navarro scored for the Hamilton-based Forge in the 83rd minute and Kwame Awuah put away the equalizer at the 90+4 mark.

Motagua dominated possession, controlling the ball through 66.7 per cent of the game, but shots were even at two apiece.

The two sides will meet again in Tegucigalpa, Honduras on Dec. 1 for the second leg of the semifinal.

It's a busy stretch for Forge, as the team will look to capture its third straight Canadian Premier League title when it hosts Pacific FC in the championship game on Dec. 5.

Forge made it through the CONCACAF League quarterfinals with a 4-3 aggregate victory over Costa Rica's Santos de Guapiles.

The win earned the club a spot in the CONCACAF Champions League.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2021.

The Canadian Press