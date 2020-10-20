Forge FC coach Bobby Smyrniotis' influence on Canadian soccer continues to grow

Under head coach Bobby Smyrniotis, Forge FC has been the class of the Canadian Premier League.

The two-time champions from Hamilton look to make their international mark as they open 2020 CONCACAF League play on Thursday in El Salvador against CD Municipal Limeno.

While the CPL is new to the scene, success for Smyrniotis has been more than two decades in making. And he, along with older brother Costa, has played a key role developing and nurturing Canadian soccer talent since founding Sigma FC in 2005 in Mississauga, Ont.

"It starts with a dream. And now we're here," said the 44-year-old Costa Smyrniotis, Forge's director of football.

Toronto FC's Richie Laryea, considered one of the top outside backs in Major League Soccer, joined Sigma at age 11. He counts Bobby Smyrniotis as a key figure in his development.

"Growing up he was one of, I would say, very few coaches that actually knew what they were doing ... He was teaching me things I never even dreamt or thought about," said Laryea, who at 25 still keeps in touch with Smyrniotis. "He definitely took my game to a whole new level and it was really important for me to have him in my development that early in my career."

Veteran Forge defender David Edgar, whose soccer resume includes stints at Newcastle, Burnley, Birmingham City and Sheffield United, says Smyrniotis is world-class.

"I've worked with coaches all around the world, supposedly some of the top coaches over in England, and Bobby's right up there in terms of the tactical knowledge he has and the tactical knowledge that I've gained from him personally has been fantastic," said Edgar.

Forge captain Kyle Bekker, another Sigma product, says Smyrniotis is professional and prepared.

"He's very demanding in how he wants us to play and how he wants us to show up every single day. He just wants to create that environment where we can be as professional and successful as possible."

While the 41-year-old Smyrniotis has helped players improve on the field, he has also made them better people off it.

"He's a great person," Laryea said. "All the guys who have gone through him have nothing but good things to say about him. He was a fatherly figure for all of really, I would say. He kept us all accountable."

Born and bred in Toronto, Smyrniotis grew up in a soccer house. His father, an immigrant from Greece, worked long hours at his steakhouse (the now defunct Muddy York) but loved the game and passed that on to Bobby and Costa.

Bobby played for the East York Soccer Club and then Vaughan Soccer Club.

"Little brother got all the talent ... He got pretty good pretty quick," said Costa Smyrniotis.

"You saw it from a young age. The talent was there but you saw a field general from a young age," he added. "You saw a guy that wanted things done a certain way on the field. As he got a little bit older, sometimes you saw him starting to take over in training a little bit, starting to give a little bit of direction."

Carrying ambitions of a pro career, Bobby Smyrniotis headed to Greece at 16 to go on trial with different clubs.

"I lived it on my own ... Arranging things on my own or through my brother," he said.

"I had the ability to stay at a couple of places but realized it wasn't as luxurious a lifestyle as we all had thought," he added. "I was a very good student and decided maybe the best path is to come back and try out a scholarship."

He started at York University before transferring to the College of Charleston in South Carolina on scholarship. A central midfielder, he had talent but also wonky knees.

At 22, he moved back to Greece to work on a master's degree in sports management through the University of Louisville. It was prior to the 2004 Olympics and the university had set up a campus in Athens.

So he went over there to study, playing a little bit at the same time. He reckons had his body held up, he might have played in Greece as a second-division player.

His life took a turn when one of his classmates, who worked in marketing at famed Greek club Olympiakos, offered to set him with an interview with the club's youth department. Smyrniotis, who had already done some coaching with Vaughan, ended up joining the club as an intern. A few months later, the 23-year-old Smyrniotis had a job.

