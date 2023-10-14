Forge FC beats Cavalry FC 2-1, secures spot in CPL Final

CALGARY — Forge FC of Hamilton will have a chance to win the Canadian Premier League's North Star Cup on home turf following a 2-1 victory over Cavalry FC of Calgary on Saturday at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows.

Goals by Alessandro Hojabrpour (29th minute) and Kyle Bekker (50th minute) lifted Forge FC past the hosts, who got a goal in the 80th minute from Joe Mason.

Cavalry FC outshot the visitors 18-12, but Forge FC had seven shots on target compared to three by the hosts.

Cavalry had possession for 64 per cent of the game, and had fewer fouls (15-12). Calgary had 11 corners while Hamilton had three.

The 2023 CPL Final will be played at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. ET.

Forge FC's opponent in the final will be decided on Oct. 21, when Cavalry FC takes on Pacific FC in the second semifinal match. The winner of the second semifinal will advance to Hamilton.

Forge FC has yet to miss a CPL Final in its five years in the league and will be looking to lift its fourth CPL title and first North Star Cup in the club's short but rich history.

The unveiling of the North Star Cup, the recently announced trophy to be awarded to the league’s playoff champion starting this season, will be one of several exciting events to be hosted in Hamilton as part of the CPL Final weekend festivities. The city will also play host to the annual CPL Awards on Oct. 26.

