FOREX-Yen eases but up for week as investors stay worried over Ukraine tensions

Caroline Valetkevitch
·3 min read

* After rallying this week, some safe-haven currencies drop * Analysts say market direction tied to Ukraine crisis * U.S. dollar index higher (Updates with early U.S. market activity; changes dateline, previous LONDON) By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The safe-haven Japanese yen fell slightly against the dollar on Friday, pulling back after recent gains, but was up for the week as a series of developments in the Ukraine-Russia crisis put investors on edge. In afternoon New York trading, the dollar was up 0.1% at 115.025 yen. For the week, the dollar was down 0.4% against the Japanese currency in its biggest weekly percentage decline in about a month. Against the Swiss franc - another safe haven - the dollar was up 0.1% at 0.9212 francs. Concerns about a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine also have boosted demand for safe-haven bonds, with Treasury yields dropping on Friday. On Friday, Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine said they planned to evacuate their breakaway region's residents to Russia, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the events transpiring in the border area over the past two days are part of a Russian scenario to create false provocations. News late on Thursday that Blinken had accepted an invitation to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov late next week gave some relief to investor jitters. "Everyone is fixated over what's happened with the Ukraine situation. There's a tremendous amount of nervousness. Everyone is hoping for some type of deescalation but it just doesn't seem like that is the direction things are going," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst, at Oanda in New York. "The trade has been about safe havens, and it's been a great week for the Japanese yen. Today the yen is slightly softer but the overall concern right now is you're entering the long weekend, and you still have a lot rhetoric coming out of Russia," he said. The Russian rouble weakened 1.26% versus the greenback at 77.40 per dollar. The euro was down 0.3% against the dollar at $1.1329, while the U.S. dollar index was up 0.3%. Bitcoin last fell 1.3% to $40,025. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:20PM (2020 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 96.0500 95.8050 +0.27% 0.405% +96.1660 +95.7270 Euro/Dollar $1.1329 $1.1362 -0.29% -0.35% +$1.1377 +$1.1314 Dollar/Yen 115.0250 114.9300 +0.11% -0.06% +115.2950 +114.7900 Euro/Yen 130.32 130.56 -0.18% +0.00% +131.1200 +130.2200 Dollar/Swiss 0.9212 0.9202 +0.14% +1.01% +0.9218 +0.9194 Sterling/Dollar $1.3599 $1.3615 -0.12% +0.55% +$1.3642 +$1.3575 Dollar/Canadian 1.2750 1.2710 +0.31% +0.83% +1.2758 +1.2675 Aussie/Dollar $0.7181 $0.7188 -0.10% -1.21% +$0.7228 +$0.7165 Euro/Swiss 1.0434 1.0453 -0.18% +0.63% +1.0482 +1.0427 Euro/Sterling 0.8329 0.8341 -0.14% -0.85% +0.8356 +0.8328 NZ $0.6695 $0.6694 +0.05% -2.16% +$0.6729 +$0.6688 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.9855 8.9220 +0.65% +1.94% +9.0045 +8.8970 Euro/Norway 10.1812 10.1370 +0.44% +1.68% +10.1945 +10.1097 Dollar/Sweden 9.3895 9.3435 +0.21% +4.12% +9.4106 +9.2783 Euro/Sweden 10.6374 10.6149 +0.21% +3.94% +10.6525 +10.5516 (Additional reporting by Tommy Wilkes Editing by Gareth Jones, Tomasz Janowski, Christina Fincher and Sandra Maler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Blazers overcome Morant's 44 points, beat Grizzlies 123-119

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jusuf Nurkic had 32 points and eight rebounds, Anfernee Simons added 31 points and six assists and the Portland Trail Blazers overcame Ja Morant's 44-point performance, beating the Memphis Grizzlies 123-119 on Wednesday night. Josh Hart added 22 points, six assists and seven rebounds for the Trail Blazers, who won their fourth straight after leading most of the game and weathering a frantic finish. Morant matched his career high in scoring as Memphis had its six-game winnin

  • Canada's Brad Gushue strengthens playoff push with win over Italy in Beijing

    After a hitting a bit of a speed bump, Brad Gushue is once again rolling along at the Beijing Olympics Gushue swept Canada to a 7-3 win over Italy in nine ends on Monday at the Ice Cube in men's curling to improve the team's chances of qualifying for the playoffs. The Canadians have now won two in a row after losing back-to-back games. "We never really felt like we had an opportunity to be aggressive until the sixth end when we got a two and then again in the ninth [end], so it was a matter of j

  • Slovak youth hockey team erupts as country defeats U.S. to advance in Beijing Games

    This youth team paused practice to watch Slovakia's historic moment in Beijing. Their reaction says it all.

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Valieva case boosts drive to raise age limit at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The doping case involving Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva has led to many more questions than answers. Some skaters think it's time to ask another: Should a 15-year-old be in the Olympics at all? “You want these athletes to have an opportunity to have this be a profession, not a one-year run at it,” Mariah Bell, at 25 the oldest U.S. national champion in nearly a century, said after skating Tuesday. “If we had an age (minimum) limit, I think it would promote that idea of long

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u

  • Canada's Marion Thénault seventh in women's aerials at Beijing Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China — Canada's Marion Thénault may be relatively new to the world of freestyle skiing, but she already understands the nature of the sport. Thénault placed seventh in women's aerials at the Beijing Olympics on Monday, falling short of the superfinal by just 0.71 points. The product of Sherbrooke, Que., missed her first jump of the final, making it essential that she land her second to advance to the final six. She pumped her fists and yelled "Yes!" when she made it, scoring a 91.2

  • 'Inside the NBA' crew will do broadcast during All-Star Game

    For those who have wondered what Turner Sports' “Inside the NBA” crew is like while they are watching a game, they finally get their chance to find out during this weekend's All-Star Game. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal and Kenny Smith will be doing “Inside the All-Star Game” on Sunday. The alternate broadcast will air on TBS while TNT has the traditional feed with Kevin Harlan, Reggie Miller and Dwyane Wade. Johnson said Tuesday that the intent is to react to the game and tell

  • After medals, Humphries, Meyers Taylor back on Olympic ice

    BEIJING (AP) — The Olympic routine for Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor has always been the same. They would arrive, train, compete, win a medal and go home. Such was the case in 2010. And again in 2014. And again in 2018. Not this time. The celebration after the monobob competition was short-lived for Humphries and Meyers Taylor. Barely 24 hours after they won their fourth Olympic medals — gold for Humphries, silver for Meyers Taylor — they were back at work at the Yanqing Sliding Cent

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Promises of a 'fried-chicken pension'

    SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — As he leaves Beijing with two Olympic medals, South Korean short-track speedskater Hwang Daeheon sounds giddy about a “fried chicken pension” waiting at home. Hwang, who won the gold in the men’s 1,500 meters and a silver in the 5,000-meter relay, has been promised a lifetime supply of fried chicken by food industry tycoon Yoon Hong-geun, chairman of the BBQ delivery franchise who also served as the chief of South Korea’s athletic mission at the Games. “The first thing

  • Last 1 in, Gremaud edges Gu for Olympic ski slopestyle gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Mathilde Gremaud has long known that every point counts in her sport. At the Beijing Olympics, every fraction of a point counts, too. The Swiss freestyle skier who squeaked into Tuesday's slopestyle final by a mere .36 points edged out China's Eileen Gu for the gold medal by an even narrower margin — .33 points. From almost out to the top of the podium. “This was a new day. I woke up with good energy, positivity,” Gremaud said. “I was excited to ski.” That excitement al

  • Morris returns from concussion to send Nuggets past Warriors

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Monte Morris hit a 3-pointer over Stephen Curry from the right wing as the final buzzer sounded and the basket held up on replay review, sending the Denver Nuggets past the Golden State Warriors 117-116 in a frenzied final minute Wednesday night. Curry hit an off-balanced 20-foot jumper over Morris moments before and converted the three-point play with 5.9 seconds left to finish with 25 points. Curry had just missed a step-back 3 with 21.2 seconds to play, when Morris secure

  • Hockey P.E.I. dealing with appeals from suspended players in Mark Connors case

    At least some of the five Prince Edward Island hockey players handed 25-game suspensions on Feb. 11 have filed appeals with Hockey P.E.I. The appeals process must be completed within seven working days, the governing body has confirmed. If the players don't agree with the result, they could then appeal to Hockey Canada. Citing the young age of the players and the need to let the process run its course, nobody from Hockey P.E.I. would agree to do an interview with CBC News. The players were suspe

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics on Monday. A followup victory over Great Britain helped too. The potential for a poor showing from the women's team seems to have passed. Jones delivered in a big way and displayed the form that led her to an Olympic title eight years ago. It was vintage Jones - intense high-fives with teammates, clutch shotmaking, pistols when needed - in a performance that should send a shiver thr

  • Toffoli scores in debut as Flames beat Blue Jackets 6-2

    CALGARY — Newly acquired Tyler Toffoli scored in his Flames debut to help lead Calgary to a 6-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday night, extending Calgary's winning streak to a season-high seven games. Erik Gudbranson, Elias Lindholm, Matthew Tkachuk, Dillon Dube, and Adam Ruzicka also scored for Calgary (27-13-6), which moves past Vegas into first place in the Pacific Division, one point up on the Golden Knights. The Flames also hold two games in hand. Playing the fourth game of a

  • Lions become first CFL team to hire full-time female coach by adding Walter to staff

    VANCOUVER — Tanya Walter is used to pushing her way into unusual spaces. The former linebacker broke a whole new barrier Tuesday when she was named defensive assistant for the B.C. Lions, becoming the first full-time female coach in CFL history. “In my mind, there’s nothing that is off limits if I put in the time and put in the effort," Walter said on a video call. "I’ve never been one to think, ‘maybe that’s not for me’ or ‘maybe that opportunity’s not there.’” Walter, 30, knows she's making hi

  • Top-seeded US 'not satisfied' by early success at Olympics

    BEIJING (AP) — The young United States men's hockey team can't get no satisfaction from going undefeated in the preliminary round at the Olympics. Rolling into the quarterfinals as the only team to win all three of its group games in regulation, the young Americans are suddenly among the favorites to win the gold medal. Their next test is a matchup against the winner of the Slovakia-Germany qualification round game with Sweden or Canada potentially up next in the semifinals. “A lot of these play

  • Tatum scores 38, Celtics rally past Hawks for 8th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 38 points and led a third-quarter surge that sent the Boston Celtics past the Atlanta Hawks 105-95 Sunday for their eighth straight win. Tatum also had 10 rebounds. Robert Williams added 10 points and 14 boards, Jaylen Brown scored 17 points and Marcus Smart had 13. Trae Young had 30 points and 10 assists to lead Atlanta, keeping the Hawks within range until the final few minutes of the fourth quarter. Bogdan Bogdanovic finished with 26 points and Clint Capela p

  • Family, NHL stars laud Marie-Philip Poulin's scoring prowess in gold-medal games

    Marie-Philip Poulin's clutch performance in another gold-medal game had all of hockey talking Thursday as her own family members tried to explain how she keeps rising to the challenge in big moments. Poulin, 30, led with two goals, including the game-winner, and an assist as Canada regained its status as Olympic women's hockey champions with a 3-2 win over the United States. “For us, it’s almost normal now,” joked brother Pier-Alexandre Poulin in a phone interview. “It’s impressive.” The Canadia

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge