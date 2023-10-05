FOREX-US dollar rally stalls as Treasury yields retreat

(Adds new comment, bullets, byline, New York dateline, updates prices) * U.S. Treasury yields fall, curve steepens * Fed seen keeping rates steady in November * U.S. dollar falls vs yen; market still on intervention watch By Joice Alves and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss LONDON/NEW YORK, Oct 5 (Reuters) - The yen and euro received much-needed relief on Thursday as the dollar and Treasury yields retreated ahead of the release of key U.S. jobs data that could help determine whether the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates again next month. After touching an 11-month high earlier this week, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against six other currencies including the euro and yen, slipped 0.1% to 106.65, as investors turned their attention to the release on Friday of the U.S. Labor Department's jobs report for September. Economists in a Reuters poll forecast a gain of 170,000 jobs, down from 187,000 in the prior month. The unemployment rate is expected to have dipped to 3.7% from 3.8%. Data on Wednesday showed U.S. private payrolls increased far less than expected last month. Although analysts said more evidence was needed to be sure how fast the labor market is cooling, money markets cut their bets for a Fed rate hike in November, and priced in a 76% chance the U.S. central bank will keep its benchmark overnight interest rate steady, according to CME's FedWatch tool. A month ago, those odds were at 55%. Longer-dated U.S. Treasury yields further moved away from 16-year highs, while the yen, which tends to be sensitive to U.S. yields, traded at 148.60 per U.S. dollar, up 0.3%. It hit 150.165 on Tuesday, its weakest level since October 2022. "The fall in yields doesn't change the trajectory of what we have been going through in the currency market," said Amo Sahota, director at consulting firm Klarity FX in San Francisco. "I think we have to see a much more significant decline in U.S. yields to really curb some of the dollar intensity." The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0526, having fallen on Tuesday to its lowest level this year at $1.0448. European Central Bank policymaker Peter Kazimir said the ECB's rate hike last month was likely the last of its current tightening cycle, though the central bank would have to wait for more data before making such a determination. INTERVENTION WATCH The yen's sharp recovery after breaching the 150-per-dollar level sparked speculation earlier this week of intervention to support the currency, but Bank of Japan money market data indicated on Thursday that Japanese authorities most likely didn't intervene. Japan's Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Wednesday declined to comment on whether Tokyo had stepped in, and repeated that currency rates must move in a stable manner, reflecting fundamentals. Besides lower U.S. Treasury yields, the yen also drew support from a drop in oil prices, though markets are expecting the reprieve to be short-lived. UniCredit strategists said the risks of a BOJ intervention continue to linger given current yen levels. Strategists forecast a weaker dollar ahead, a Reuters poll showed. Elsewhere, sterling rose 0.2% against the dollar to $1.2157, after falling on Wednesday to its lowest level since March. Bank of England Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said it was an open question whether interest rates needed to increase further. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:46AM (1446 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 106.6000 106.7600 -0.13% 3.005% +106.8600 +106.5000 Euro/Dollar $1.0520 $1.0505 +0.14% -1.82% +$1.0533 +$1.0500 Dollar/Yen 148.7350 149.1100 -0.25% +13.45% +149.1050 +148.2600 Euro/Yen 156.48 156.62 -0.09% +11.53% +156.7800 +156.1000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9147 0.9173 -0.29% -1.08% +0.9182 +0.9135 Sterling/Dollar $1.2148 $1.2137 +0.10% +0.46% +$1.2163 +$1.2108 Dollar/Canadian 1.3732 1.3748 -0.11% +1.36% +1.3785 +1.3713 Aussie/Dollar $0.6345 $0.6325 +0.32% -6.92% +$0.6377 +$0.6324 Euro/Swiss 0.9621 0.9632 -0.11% -2.77% +0.9647 +0.9613 Euro/Sterling 0.8657 0.8655 +0.02% -2.11% +0.8674 +0.8647 NZ $0.5941 $0.5913 +0.50% -6.42% +$0.5955 +$0.5913 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 10.9980 11.0140 -0.19% +12.01% +11.0350 +10.9780 Euro/Norway 11.5679 11.5436 +0.21% +10.24% +11.5971 +11.5290 Dollar/Sweden 11.0284 11.0626 -0.16% +5.96% +11.0748 +11.0022 Euro/Sweden 11.6030 11.6221 -0.16% +4.07% +11.6355 +11.5848 (Reporting by Joice Alves in London and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Mark Potter, Kirsten Donovan and Paul Simao)