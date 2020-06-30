FOREX-U.S. dollar posts modest gains on renewed virus fears

* Dollar posts losses at quarter-end, month-end * Euro zone inflation remains weak * UK posts worst quarter since 1979 * Weak sentiment amid pandemic worries * Graphic: World FX rates in 2020 https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Recasts, adds new comment, FX table, updates prices, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, June 30 (Reuters) - The dollar firmed modestly on Tuesday, lifted by renewed concerns about the spread of the novel coronavirus, as countries around the world and some U.S. states imposed new lockdowns, stalling their paths to economic recovery. Some analysts said the dollar may have also benefited from the month-end and quarterly-end rebalancing flows. That said, the dollar was on track to end both the second quarter and the month of June on a negative note. Investors sold the dollar and bought currencies that benefited from higher risk appetite as countries during the period looked to reopening their economies and anticipated developments on a new vaccine for the virus. "Risk is off a little bit, so you're seeing the dollar gaining a little bit. But it's not a crazy risk-off day," said John Doyle, vice president of dealing and trading, at Tempus, Inc. in Washington. "There are new concerns. The warnings from the WHO, smaller headlines that added to a bigger story such as new lockdowns in places that you think may be past it," he added. The United States saw a 46% increase in new cases of COVID-19 in the week ended June 28 compared to the previous seven days, with 21 states reporting positivity test rates above the level that the World Health Organization has flagged as concerning. WHO President Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the coronavirus pandemic is far form being over even though many countries have made some progress. In late morning trading, the dollar index was up 0.1% at 97.530, holding onto overnight gains after upbeat U.S. home sales data boosted Wall Street. On the quarter and month, the dollar was on pace for losses of 1.4% and 0.8% respectively. The dollar also gained versus the yen, up 0.1% at 107.725 The euro, meanwhile, fell 0.3% against the dollar to $1.1212, pressured by data showing underlying price pressures dropped again in the euro zone. That underscored fears that consumer price growth will remain anaemic for years. Over the quarter, the European currency staged a 1.6% comeback after falling by a similar margin during the first three months of the year marked by the coronavirus financial market crash. For the month of June, the euro was up 0.9%. Traders said there remains a barrier of $1.1200 for the euro on the downside Sterling reversed losses against the dollar to trade up 0.2% at $1.2328. Earlier in the session, the pound lost ground after Britain's Office for National Statistics said the economy shrank by 2.2% between January and March, its worst performance since 1979, as households slashed their spending. The safe-haven Swiss franc gained a little bit against the dollar. The greenback was last at 0.9499 franc, down 0.2%. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:34 AM (1434 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar EUR= $1.1219 $1.1240 -0.19% +0.08% +1.1252 +1.1192 Dollar/Yen JPY= 107.6700 107.5600 +0.10% -1.09% +107.7900 +107.5300 Euro/Yen EURJPY= 120.81 120.92 -0.09% -0.93% +121.1700 +120.5900 Dollar/Swiss CHF= 0.9487 0.9511 -0.25% -1.97% +0.9532 +0.9486 Sterling/Dollar GBP= 1.2343 1.2296 +0.38% -6.91% +1.2347 +1.2259 Dollar/Canadian CAD= 1.3647 1.3657 -0.07% +5.09% +1.3699 +1.3650 Australian/Doll AUD= 0.6873 0.6864 +0.13% -2.11% +0.6885 +0.6834 ar Euro/Swiss EURCHF= 1.0646 1.0692 -0.43% -1.90% +1.0699 +1.0643 Euro/Sterling EURGBP= 0.9087 0.9138 -0.56% +7.49% +0.9144 +0.9088 NZ NZD= 0.6420 0.6419 +0.02% -4.69% +0.6430 +0.6386 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway NOK= 9.6923 9.6711 +0.22% +10.41% +9.7682 +9.6666 Euro/Norway EURNOK= 10.8760 10.8720 +0.04% +10.55% +10.9500 +10.8650 Dollar/Sweden SEK= 9.3273 9.3280 -0.21% -0.21% +9.3872 +9.3201 Euro/Sweden EURSEK= 10.4655 10.4872 -0.21% -0.04% +10.5240 +10.4624 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Julien Ponthus in London; Editing by Andrea Ricci)

Scroll to continue with content Ad