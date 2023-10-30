FOREX-Japanese yen rises to two-week high vs dollar on talk of BOJ policy tweak

* BOJ considers boosting cap on 10-year yield - Nikkei * Focus on central bank meetings - BOJ, BOE, Fed * U.S. refunding, nonfarm payrolls also a key focus this week (Adds U.S. Treasury borrowing estimates, updates prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The Japanese yen climbed to a two-week peak against the dollar on Monday after a report said the Bank of Japan is considering tweaking its yield curve control policy to allow the 10-year Japanese government bond yield to rise above 1% when it concludes its meeting on Tuesday. The Nikkei report pushed the yen to 148.81 per dollar, its strongest level since Oct. 17. The greenback, which has been on the defensive all day, was last down 0.4% at 149.065 yen. Surging global rates have heightened pressure on the BOJ, which kicked off its two-day monetary policy meeting on Monday, to change its bond yield control policy, in which it maintains a -0.1% short-term interest rate target and a 0% cap on the 10-year bond yield. "If the BOJ does not do anything tomorrow, which I think that's what economists expect, and just wait until December, I think the dollar jumps right back versus the yen," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex in New York. But with Monday's action, Chandler thinks Japanese intervention seems unlikely, although he noted that in the last few weeks the BOJ has intervened in the bond market as an alternative. "The key to intervention is excessive volatility and the BOJ has been saying this: that it's not targeting a particular level. So that's taking the magic away from the 150 mark," he said. Aside from the BOJ, market participants are looking ahead to interest rate decisions from the U.S. Federal Reserve and the Bank of England (BoE). A slew of purchasing managers' surveys, euro zone inflation and GDP data, and U.S. nonfarm payrolls are also due for release this week. "If consumer data domestically hadn't been so strong last week, we'd probably be looking at a bigger slide for the dollar, but markets are still finding it quite difficult to discount the resilience of the U.S. economy," said Helen Given, FX trader at Monex USA in Washington. Analysts also pointed to the U.S. Treasury's quarterly refunding announcement on Wednesday that could move both the bond and currency markets. That comes as mounting deficits and a heavier interest rate burden have substantially increased the U.S. Treasury's funding needs. Since the last announcement in August, borrowing rates have spiraled to their highest since 2006-07. The dollar index was last down 0.4% at 106.11, after earlier falling to a one-week low of 106.06, hurt by a pickup in the euro. The euro was last up 0.5% at $1.0615. The U.S. Treasury on Monday announced borrowing estimates of $776 billion for the fourth quarter, lower than the $852 billion forecast announced on July 31, due to expectations of higher receipts. The greenback slightly extended losses after the announcement. Later this week, the Fed and BoE are both expected to keep rates steady so, barring any surprises, the focus will be on the message from policymakers. The pound was up 0.4% at $1.2164. U.S. nonfarm payrolls data on Friday will also be important for expectations of the Fed's rate hike path. Wall Street economists are expecting new U.S. jobs of 188,000 for the month of October, according to a Reuters poll. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:31PM (1931 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 106.1300 106.6000 -0.43% 2.551% +106.7100 +106.0600 Euro/Dollar $1.0614 $1.0565 +0.47% -0.93% +$1.0625 +$1.0547 Dollar/Yen 149.0600 149.6500 -0.39% +13.70% +149.8450 +148.8100 Euro/Yen 158.22 158.10 +0.08% +12.77% +158.9200 +157.7000 Dollar/Swiss 0.9016 0.9021 -0.04% -2.48% +0.9048 +0.9010 Sterling/Dollar $1.2163 $1.2123 +0.35% +0.59% +$1.2171 +$1.2090 Dollar/Canadian 1.3821 1.3872 -0.37% +2.01% +1.3872 +1.3814 Aussie/Dollar $0.6374 $0.6334 +0.68% -6.45% +$0.6384 +$0.6333 Euro/Swiss 0.9568 0.9535 +0.35% -3.30% +0.9583 +0.9526 Euro/Sterling 0.8725 0.8713 +0.14% -1.35% +0.8740 +0.8708 NZ $0.5842 $0.5809 +0.59% -7.98% +$0.5845 +$0.5805 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 11.1400 11.1820 -0.24% +13.66% +11.1880 +11.1070 Euro/Norway 11.8289 11.8024 +0.23% +12.67% +11.8504 +11.7805 Dollar/Sweden 11.1409 11.1478 +0.61% +7.04% +11.1798 +11.1179 Euro/Sweden 11.8206 11.7487 +0.61% +6.02% +11.8377 +11.7729 (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Alun John in London and Rae Wee in Singapore; Editing by Miral Fahmy, Mark Potter, Andrea Ricci, Alexander Smith and Jonathan Oatis)