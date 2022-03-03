FOREX-Euro pinned as war stokes stagflation fears

Tom Westbrook
·4 min read

* Euro makes fresh overnight low of $1.1058 * AUD, CAD follow commodity prices higher * Powell ready to hike interest rates By Tom Westbrook SINGAPORE, March 3 (Reuters) - The euro was pinned near a 21-month low on Thursday by worries that Russia's invasion of Ukraine will hurt European growth, while commodity currencies hit multi-week highs as export prices surged. The euro recovered to $1.1111 early in the Asia session from an overnight trough of $1.1058, its lowest since May 2020. Yet it is down 1.4% for the week so far and is heading for a fourth consecutive weekly loss against the U.S. dollar. The Australian dollar, on the other hand, touched a seven-week high of $0.7306 on Wednesday and hovered near that at $0.7295 on Thursday as prices for Australian exports such as coal, gas and grains soar. The euro is now down nine sessions in a row to a four-year low of A$1.5218 against the Australian dollar. "In the current crisis, we view the euro's status as vulnerable," said senior FX strategist Jane Foley at Rabobank, which is reviewing its $1.11 target on the downside. "On a corporate level there is web of complex relationships between the EU and Russian firms, particularly in the energy sector," Foley said. "Energy prices have pushed higher as have those for many agricultural products. The war in Ukraine thus suggests higher for longer inflation and the potential of slower economic growth." Euro zone inflation hit a record high at 5.8% last month, overnight data showed, surpassing expectations and prompting warnings from policymakers about stagflation. Sterling has been tugged lower with the euro since Russia's invasion, although it managed a bounce from Wednesday's low of $1.3275 to trade at $1.3387 in Asia. Havens such as the yen and Swiss franc have been supported, though they dipped overnight with strength from the dollar and riskier currencies. The yen last traded at 115.54 per dollar. The U.S. dollar index sat at 97.479. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the central bank would begin "carefully" raising interest rates this month, but was ready to move more aggressively if needed - more or less the scenario traders have priced in. BOMBARDMENT Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv, suffered heavy bombardment on Wednesday, leaving its centre a wasteland of ruined buildings and debris. Russia said its forces had captured the Black Sea port of Kherson. Brent crude futures jumped to a seven-year high of $115.11 a barrel. That surge and the Bank of Canada's first interest rate hike since 2018 pushed the loonie to a five-week high of C$1.2628 per dollar. A U.N. resolution reprimanding Moscow was supported by 141 of the assembly's 193 members and heavy sanctions have hammered Russian assets and the rouble, which touched a record low of 100 per dollar in Moscow on Wednesday. The rouble was a little firmer at 97.999 to the dollar in interbank trade outside Russia. Eastern European currencies, meanwhile, have been walloped, with the Hungarian forint hitting record lows on the dollar and the euro overnight and the Polish zloty slumping to a two-decade trough. The New Zealand dollar held near Wednesday's one-week top at $0.6779. Bitcoin bought $44,000 as an early-week bounce lost steam. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0059 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1103 $1.1119 -0.15% -2.34% +1.1121 +1.1102 Dollar/Yen 115.5950 115.5300 +0.07% +0.51% +115.6050 +115.5000 Euro/Yen Dollar/Swiss 0.9211 0.9205 +0.07% +0.98% +0.9211 +0.9203 Sterling/Dollar 1.3383 1.3405 -0.16% -1.04% +1.3404 +1.3384 Dollar/Canadian 1.2644 1.2631 +0.11% +0.01% +1.2646 +1.2630 Aussie/Dollar 0.7287 0.7298 -0.14% +0.25% +0.7297 +0.7287 NZ 0.6776 0.6787 -0.14% -0.99% +0.6786 +0.6776 Dollar/Dollar All spots Tokyo spots Europe spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; editing by Richard Pullin)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?

  • Growlers basketball coach and general manager Ewing Jr. excited to bring CEBL to the Rock

    The Newfoundland Growlers basketball team has added some hoops royalty ahead of its inaugural season, naming Patrick Ewing Jr. — son of New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing — the club's head coach and general manager. Ewing Jr. had an eight-year run at the professional level, playing with the NBA's New Orleans Hornets and on several minor league teams, where he was named an all-star and all-league performer. He also had stints in Germany, Spain, Greece and Qatar. "I'm super excited. I'm having a

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Jets' Paul Stastny explains why he donated to 'freedom convoy' protests

    Stastny, who like most NHLers is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, rejected the notion that his support of the convoy is linked to right-wing politics.

  • Hockey equipment giant CCM to stop marketing Ovechkin, other Russian NHLers

    CCM won't be marketing Alex Ovechkin and other Russians for the foreseeable future.

  • The one thing a women's pro hockey league needs to succeed

    A recent reports suggested there will be a new women's professional hockey league by the end of 2022, including support from select NHL teams but Yahoo Sports Justin Cuthbert says the biggest investment needs to come from the big league itself.