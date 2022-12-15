FOREX-Euro hits six-month high on hawkish ECB, then drops

Karen Brettell
·4 min read

* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E (Adds quotes, details; updates prices; changes byline; previous LONDON) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The euro hit a six-month high reached on Thursday after European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said more rate hikes are needed to tame inflation, before falling in choppy trading, a day after the U.S. Federal Reserve signaled more increases to borrowing cost. The ECB raised interest rates for the fourth time in a row, although by less than at its last two meetings, pledged further hikes and laid out plans to drain cash from the financial system as part of its fight against runaway inflation. Lagarde said that upside inflation risks remain, which necessitates more tightening. “The outlook for inflation is rather hawkish for the ECB whereas here in the U.S. the rhetoric is that they are going to keep raising until they win the fight against inflation, but I think traders are becoming more convinced that the Fed is near the end of tightening,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA in New York. The greenback weakened on Wednesday even after Fed Chair Jerome Powell adopted a hawkish tone on the need for more tightening even as the economy slips towards a possible recession. “Investors are going to be convinced for at least the next month that inflation is going to continue to come down,” said Moya. That said, “interest rate differentials will remain in the dollar’s favor so I think that should give some underlying support.” The euro reached $1.0737, the highest since June 9, before falling back to $1.0642, down 0.38% on the day. The dollar index against a basket of currencies was up 0.70% on the day at 104.37. The greenback briefly pared gains after data on Thursday showed that U.S. retail sales fell more than expected in November, likely payback after surging in the prior month, while the labor market remains tight, with the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits declining last week. A separate report showed that manufacturing activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region contracted for a fourth straight month in December, but factory operators reported a brighter outlook and said inflation pressures were easing notably. Sterling was lower on the day after the Bank of England raised its key interest rate to 3.5% from 3% and indicated that more hikes were likely. It was last down 1.49% at $1.2243. The Norwegian krone was lower on the day after Norway's central bank raised its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a 13-year high of 2.75% on Thursday, as expected by economists, and said it will "most likely" hike again in the first quarter of 2023 as inflation remains above its target. The dollar gained 1.07% against the Norwegian currency to 9.8570. The Swiss franc was also lower on the day after Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan said it was too early to "sound the all-clear" on high inflation after the central bank hiked interest rates again on Thursday and hinted further increases were still possible. The SNB raised its policy interest rate by 50 basis points to 1% - the central bank's third hike this year as it stepped up its campaign to dampen the rise in prices. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:25AM (1525 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 104.3700 103.6600 +0.70% 9.102% +104.4100 +103.5300 Euro/Dollar $1.0642 $1.0683 -0.38% -6.39% +$1.0737 +$1.0605 Dollar/Yen 137.4750 135.4800 +1.44% +19.38% +137.4800 +135.2400 Euro/Yen 146.29 144.68 +1.11% +12.25% +146.6100 +144.3100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9284 0.9244 +0.46% +1.81% +0.9303 +0.9232 Sterling/Dollar $1.2243 $1.2428 -1.49% -9.47% +$1.2426 +$1.2240 Dollar/Canadian 1.3643 1.3543 +0.75% +7.91% +1.3644 +1.3541 Aussie/Dollar $0.6714 $0.6864 -2.19% -7.64% +$0.6870 +$0.6711 Euro/Swiss 0.9880 0.9874 +0.06% -4.72% +0.9916 +0.9840 Euro/Sterling 0.8691 0.8594 +1.13% +3.46% +0.8708 +0.8592 NZ $0.6358 $0.6460 -1.56% -7.09% +$0.6463 +$0.6357 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 9.8570 9.7280 +1.07% +11.61% +9.8570 +9.7465 Euro/Norway 10.4882 10.3710 +1.13% +4.75% +10.5011 +10.3783 Dollar/Sweden 10.3214 10.1531 +1.18% +14.45% +10.3218 +10.1599 Euro/Sweden 10.9802 10.8520 +1.18% +7.34% +10.9859 +10.8532 (Editing by Nick Zieminski)

