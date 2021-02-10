FOREX-Dollar wallows at two-week low; bitcoin steadies after surge past $48,000
* Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The dollar traded near two-weeklows as demand for safer assets ebbed on Wednesday, with traderslooking ahead to an expected recovery from the COVID-19 pandemicthis year, driven by massive fiscal and monetary stimulus. Bitcoin consolidated around $46,500 afterreaching a new high at $48,216 overnight following Tesla'sdisclosure of a $1.5 billion investment in the leadingcryptocurrency. "The economic outlook for the year, according to marketconsensus, appears to be buoyant," said Michael McCarthy, chiefstrategist at CMC Markets in Sydney, pointing to the weakerdollar. "Sentiment and positioning are key drivers of the marketright now." Traditionally viewed as a safe haven, the dollar has sunkagainst major peers as optimism over monetary and fiscal supportfrom policymakers, robust corporate earnings and the prospectthat coronavirus vaccines could hasten a return to normality inthe United States and elsewhere have bolstered risk sentiment. The dollar index edged higher to 90.509 early in theAsian session on Wednesday, following a two-day loss that tookit as low as 90.427 for the first time this month. There has been a tug-of-war among traders over the impact onthe dollar of President Joe Biden's planned $1.9 trillion fiscalstimulus package. On one hand, it should speed a U.S. recovery relative toother countries, bolstering the currency; on the other, it is amajor driver in a global reflation narrative that should liftriskier assets at the dollar's expense. After a strong start to the year for the greenback, thelatter view appears to be regaining sway -- with last week'sU.S. jobs data providing the turning point, according to Westpacanalysts. "Friday's disappointing payrolls completely flattened theUSD, that data point casting doubt on the budding U.S.outperformance narrative and refocusing minds on the prospectfor sustained reflationary U.S. fiscal and monetary policy,"they wrote in a client note on Wednesday. "Nursing eye-catching losses, a test of 90 on the cards incoming days," the note said, referring to the dollar index. The dollar added 0.1% to 104.68 yen, after dippingas low as 104.5 for the first time this month in the previoussession. The euro weakened less than 0.1% to $1.21105following a three-day gain. The British pound was about 0.1% lower at $1.3803after renewing an almost three-year high at $1.382 overnight.======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:31AM (131 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2110 $1.2121 -0.08% -0.88% +1.2119 +1.2110 Dollar/Yen 104.6720 104.5700 +0.02% +1.26% +104.6770 +104.5900 Euro/Yen 126.78 126.70 +0.06% -0.11% +126.8100 +126.6600 Dollar/Swiss 0.8930 0.8923 +0.08% +0.94% +0.8931 +0.8925 Sterling/Dollar 1.3803 1.3813 -0.07% +1.04% +1.3815 +1.3804 Dollar/Canadian 1.2704 1.2692 +0.08% -0.25% +1.2706 +1.2694 Aussie/Dollar 0.7725 0.7739 -0.15% +0.45% +0.7742 +0.7727 NZ 0.7223 0.7240 -0.23% +0.58% +0.7242 +0.7223 Dollar/Dollar All spotsTokyo spotsEurope spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)