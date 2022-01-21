FOREX-Dollar slips with U.S. Treasury yields but still up for week; bitcoin falls

Caroline Valetkevitch
·3 min read

(Updates throughout, previous dateline LONDON) By Caroline Valetkevitch NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar edged lower with U.S. Treasury yields on Friday, with investors looking ahead to next week's Federal Reserve meeting for more clarity on the U.S. outlook for rate hikes. Expectations that the Fed will tighten monetary policy at a faster pace than previously anticipated had driven a rise in yields and the dollar earlier this week, and the U.S. dollar index remained on track for its biggest weekly percentage gain since mid-December. U.S. Treasury yields fell Friday as concerns about potential conflict in Ukraine dented risk appetite. Markets are pricing in as many as four rate hikes this year, starting from March and expect the Fed to start trimming its $8 trillion-plus balance sheet within months. Next week's Fed meeting could shed some light on how fast it will tighten. "Everything is going to be somewhat calm" until the Fed releases its statement on Wednesday after the two-day meeting, said Bipan Rai, North American head of FX strategy at CIBC Capital Markets in Toronto. "It makes sense the dollar is somewhat muted today given the lack of real impetus from the data front." The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against major peers, was down 0.2% on the day at 95.555 but up 0.4% for the week so far. In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was also dragged lower, and was last down more than 4%. Against the yen, the dollar was last down 0.3% at 113.685, while the euro was up 0.3% againt the dollar at $1.1311. Retail sales in Britain added recent weaker economic data. The pound was down 0.3% against the dollar at $1.3556. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 10:53AM (1553 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 95.5550 95.7650 -0.21% -0.113% +95.8400 +95.4910 Euro/Dollar $1.1348 $1.1311 +0.33% -0.18% +$1.1360 +$1.1301 Dollar/Yen 113.6850 114.0900 -0.33% -1.23% +114.1500 +113.6000 Euro/Yen 129.00 129.04 -0.03% -1.01% +129.3000 +128.5700 Dollar/Swiss 0.9113 0.9173 -0.65% -0.10% +0.9172 +0.9108 Sterling/Dollar $1.3556 $1.3593 -0.28% +0.23% +$1.3602 +$1.3546 Dollar/Canadian 1.2526 1.2504 +0.21% -0.90% +1.2554 +1.2498 Aussie/Dollar $0.7202 $0.7227 -0.35% -0.93% +$0.7229 +$0.7183 Euro/Swiss 1.0339 1.0374 -0.34% -0.29% +1.0377 +1.0336 Euro/Sterling 0.8369 0.8315 +0.65% -0.37% +0.8376 +0.8316 NZ $0.6729 $0.6755 -0.40% -1.70% +$0.6758 +$0.6708 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8790 8.8390 +0.48% +0.81% +8.9120 +8.8105 Euro/Norway 10.0777 9.9912 +0.87% +0.65% +10.1141 +9.9814 Dollar/Sweden 9.1694 9.2234 -0.27% +1.68% +9.2434 +9.1534 Euro/Sweden 10.4065 10.4349 -0.27% +1.68% +10.4476 +10.3838 (Additional reporting by Iain Withers and Sujata Rao in London and Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Hugh Lawson, Susan Fenton and Richard Chang)

