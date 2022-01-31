FOREX-Dollar holds near 18-month high ahead of busy central bank week

Alun John
·3 min read

By Alun John

HONG KONG, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The dollar held most of last week's gains on Monday but hung just off 18-month highs against major currencies as ebbing market turbulence took some of the bid out of safe-haven assets.

The prospect that investors could see renewed volatility this week remains, however, with key Australian, UK and European central bank meetings taking place in the days ahead.

The euro was at $1.1161, up 0.16%, having fallen to $1.1119 on Friday, its weakest since June 2020. The Aussie was at $0.701, up 0.35%, after touching its lowest since July 2020 on Friday.

The greenback had its best week in seven months last week supported by investors seeking safety amid a sell-off in riskier assets and by analysts raising forecasts for U.S. interest rate hikes.

MSCI's 50-country main world index is headed for its worst month since the start of the pandemic although Asian markets regained some composure on Monday.

Market pricing now suggests a more than 90% chance of at least four Fed rate hikes by the end of the year and a 67% chance of at least five.

"The USD 'smiled' again, drawing on a combination of rates repricing and much weaker risk sentiment," said analysts at Barclays.

Looking forward, they said the potential for further dollar gains based on rate hike expectations was limited, as last week's moves mean an "aggressive normalisation cycle" is now priced in, though weak and volatile equities could push it higher.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers was at 97.131, down 0.1%, but still close to Friday's 18-month intraday top of 97.441.

The yen was at 115.47 per dollar, in the middle of its recent range, buffeted by the headwind of rising U.S. rate expectations with little prospect of rate hikes at home, but supported by some demand for it as a safe-haven.

While U.S. payroll figures are out on Friday, the focus this week shifts a little away from the Fed to other central banks.

Australia-watchers await the central bank's Tuesday meeting, amid rising expectations it will announce an end to its quantitative easing programme. That will be followed by a speech by the RBA's governor on Wednesday and a statement on monetary policy Friday.

The week "will go far to define the psychology of the market for the next few months," said Westpac analysts. "That QE will cease will not be a surprise, so the real focus is on the RBA’s shifting economic view and its implications for the (benchmark) cash rate."

The Bank of England also holds its meeting on Thursday, with a Reuters poll of economists predicting a second rate hike in less than two months, as the BOE reverses more pandemic stimulus, after inflation jumped to its highest in nearly 30 years.

The European Central Bank also has a policy meeting on Thursday. While no policy change is expected, analysts are starting to warn that approaching rate hikes from the Fed will shrink the ECB's window for action.

In cryptocurrencies, bitcoin was just below $37,700, after a quiet weekend for the digital asset.

(Reporting by Alun John; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Macau police arrest leading casino boss amid crackdown

    Macau Legend Development's share price plunged by as much as 30% in Hong Kong on Monday.

  • Curling Notebook: Moskowy to return to Team Dunstone at Saskatchewan playdowns

    Team Matt Dunstone will have its regular lineup back together for the upcoming Saskatchewan provincial playdowns. Vice-skip Braeden Moskowy withdrew from Canada's Olympic trials last November on the eve of the competition. The team cited personal reasons for his absence. Dunstone said Moskowy will return for the Feb. 9-13 tankard in the team's first competitive appearance since the trials. "We're happy to have him on board as we move forward for the next couple of events we have to close out the

  • Goggia recovery on track in race to recover for Olympics

    MILAN (AP) — With the Beijing Olympics looming, Sofia Goggia’s recovery is on track but the Italian will likely have to wait until the end of the week to know whether she’ll be able to defend her downhill title. The Italian ski federation said that a check-up on Sunday showed signs of improvement to Goggia’s left knee, a week after Goggia crashed during a World Cup super-G in Cortina d’Ampezzo. The federation added that Goggia can step up her work in the pool and gym, while continuing physical r

  • NBA beckons for teenage Canadian basketball star Shaedon Sharpe

    When Shaedon Sharpe arrived on campus at the University of Kentucky, he received an uncommonly quiet welcome compared to most top basketball recruits. The 18-year-old wasn’t introduced with pyrotechnics and a laser light show the way a freshman John Wall was nearly 13 years ago in October 2009. In fact, the London, Ont., native didn’t even first set foot on campus as a new member of the Wildcats until the around the start of the new year, when he quietly landed and just started getting to work.

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leafs edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs mixed up their line combinations in the hopes of harvesting a more balanced attack. Still, the familiarity of their top players performing together on the power play produced a shootout win Wednesday. The Maple Leafs still needed shootout goals from Jason Spezza and Auston Matthews to score a 4-3 victory over the pesky Anaheim Ducks, who overcame a two-goal deficit in the second period to send the game into overtime before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of pr

  • Jets snap 6 game winless streak with 4-1 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Stastny scored twice, Eric Comrie made 28 saves in his first start since early last month and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 4-1 on Saturday to snap a six-game winless streak. “It wasn't too fun losing those games,” Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois said. “For us to come in here against a good team and play the right way, I think it could really be a good thing for us.” Nate Schmidt and Kyle Connor also scored for Winnipeg. Comrie started for the first time since D

  • Coronation: Rangers retire Lundqvist's No. 30 in ceremony

    The King has taken his throne in the rafters at Madison Square Garden. Henrik Lundqvist became the 11th player to have his number retired by the New York Rangers when a banner with his name and No. 30 was raised at the Garden before the team’s game against the Minnesota Wild on Friday night. The Swedish goalie spent his entire 15-year playing career with the Rangers after being selected in the seventh round of the 2000 NHL draft, finishing with a record of 459-310-96 with a 2.43 goals-against av

  • Bridges, Hornets hold off short-handed Lakers, 117-114

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Miles Bridges had 26 points, Ish Smith provided a huge boost off the bench with 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting and the Charlotte Hornets held off the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers 117-114 on Friday night. Russell Westbrook scored 35 points for the Lakers, but missed a potential winning 3-pointer with 0.7 seconds left. LeBron James missed his second straight game because of left knee soreness, and Anthony Davis did not play due to right wrist soreness. Lakers coach Frank

  • Flames fire record 62 shots on goal, rout Blue Jackets 6-0

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk scored twice and the Calgary Flames fired a team-record 62 shots on goal in trouncing the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0 Wednesday night. Jacob Markstrom made 23 saves for his 13th career shutout, sending the Blue Jackets to their third straight loss and fourth in a row at home. Calgary bombarded Columbus goalie Elvis Merzlikins, who stopped 56 shots. Andrew Mangiapane, Mikael Backlund, Elias Lindholm and Erik Gudbranson added goals for the Flames, who have won t

  • Giants hire Bills O coordinator Brian Daboll as head coach

    EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants hired Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll as their head coach Friday. Daboll, 46, replaces Joe Judge, who was fired two days after the Giants finished a 4-13 season, their fifth straight double-digit losing season. Daboll spent the previous four seasons as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. He was the first person new general manager Joe Schoen interviewed after he was hired last Friday, and he quickly got a second interview. Schoen wa

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Fred VanVleet, Raptors outlast Heat 124-120 in triple OT

    MIAMI (AP) — Fred VanVleet hit two 3-pointers in the third overtime and the Toronto Raptors outlasted the Miami Heat 124-120 on Saturday night. Gary Trent Jr. led Toronto with 33 points, Scottie Barnes added 22, Pascal Siakam had 21, and OG Anunoby 20. Sidelined the previous two games because of right knee soreness, VanVleet finished with 19 points. “We hung in there and certainly could’ve went either way several times,” Toronto coach Nick Nurse said. “And to just keep hanging in there and keep

  • All-Star Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies beat Jazz

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 30 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat the Utah Jazz 119-109 on Friday night. It was the fourth career triple-double for Morant, Memphis' third-year point guard who was named an All-Star starter on Thursday. Brandon Clarke added 22 points for Memphis, while Jaren Jackson Jr. finished with 18 points and matched his season high with six blocks. Desmond Bane added 17 for the Grizzlies. Danuel House

  • Barty wins drought-breaking Australian Open women's title

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Ash Barty recovered from 5-1 down in the second set to win the Australian Open final 6-3, 7-6 (2) over Danielle Collins on Saturday, ending a 44-year drought for Australian women at their home Grand Slam tournament. Barty was the first Australian woman into the singles final here since since Wendy Turnbull in 1980 and is now the first Australian champion since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The top-ranked Barty now has major titles on three surfaces, adding the hard court at M

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • Prepare for the Beijing Games with this Olympic quiz

    How well do you know the Winter Olympics? Try this quiz: Bronze Medalist (1 point each) 1. What city did Beijing defeat in a close vote to host the 2022 Olympics? a.) Stockholm, Sweden b.) Oslo, Norway c.) Almaty, Kazakhstan 2. Who was the last woman to win back-to-back gold medals in women’s figure skating? a.) Katarina Witt b.) Sonja Henie c.) Peggy Fleming 3. Which country did the U.S. defeat to win an unexpected gold medal in men’s curling in 2018? a.) Canada b.) Finland c.) Sweden 4. What s

  • Calgary Stampeders re-sign all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden

    CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have re-signed all-star wide receiver Kamar Jorden. Jorden was eligible to become a free agent the next month but is opting to remain with Calgary. The 32-year-old joined the Stampders in 2014 and has helped the team win two Grey Cups (in 2014 and 2018). Jorden hauled in 53 passes for 767 yards and four touchdowns in 11 starts last season and was named a West Division all-star for the second time in his career. In 43 career games, the native of Darby, Pa., has 20

  • Tiger-Cats re-sign American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. Dunbar played 12 regular-season games for the Ticats in 2021, tallying 44 receptions for 630 yards and hauling in four touchdowns. He also made three playoff appearances, including six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in Hamilton's Grey Cup loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 26-year-old from Metaire, La., came to the Ticats as a free agent in February 2020 after spending the 2018 season with the

  • P.E.I.'s Brandon Gormley says heading to the Olympics 'tops it all'

    P.E.I.'s Brandon Gormley says it will be a "huge honour" to play for Canada in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The 29-year-old hockey defenceman has represented the country in international competitions before. But he said going to the Winter Games is just on another level. "Anytime you can put the Canadian jersey on, it's just so special," he said. "I've been fortunate to do it a number of times and it just never gets old. So, I mean, to do it on the Olympic stage definitely tops it all." Gormley, f