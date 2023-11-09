FOREX-Dollar gains, yen weakest in a week after Fed's Powell warns on rates
(Updated at 1408 EST) NEW YORK, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar hit a one-week high against the Japanese yen on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that Fed policymakers are "are not confident" that interest rates are yet high enough to finish the battle with inflation. The dollar index was last up 0.28% on the day at 105.80. The euro fell 0.30% to $1.0678. The dollar gained 0.23% to 151.27 Japanese yen, the highest since Nov. 1. Traders remained on alert for potential intervention to shore up the struggling Japanese currency, which is near a one-year low of 151.74 reached last week. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 2:08PM (1908 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 105.8000 105.5000 +0.28% 2.232% +105.8400 +105.3700 Euro/Dollar $1.0678 $1.0710 -0.30% -0.35% +$1.0726 +$1.0673 Dollar/Yen 151.2650 150.9650 +0.23% +15.41% +151.3100 +150.7700 Euro/Yen 161.52 161.67 -0.09% +15.12% +161.7900 +161.4200 Dollar/Swiss 0.9020 0.8993 +0.34% -2.41% +0.9025 +0.8990 Sterling/Dollar $1.2236 $1.2285 -0.41% +1.17% +$1.2308 +$1.2232 Dollar/Canadian 1.3793 1.3792 +0.06% +1.85% +1.3807 +1.3747 Aussie/Dollar $0.6379 $0.6402 -0.36% -6.42% +$0.6428 +$0.6375 Euro/Swiss 0.9631 0.9628 +0.03% -2.67% +0.9648 +0.9620 Euro/Sterling 0.8725 0.8716 +0.10% -1.35% +0.8728 +0.8694 NZ $0.5911 $0.5912 -0.06% -6.95% +$0.5954 +$0.5907 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 11.1880 11.1710 +0.21% +14.07% +11.2030 +11.1100 Euro/Norway 11.9521 11.9598 -0.06% +13.90% +11.9851 +11.9020 Dollar/Sweden 10.8968 10.8906 -0.25% +4.70% +10.9054 +10.8300 Euro/Sweden 11.6377 11.6670 -0.25% +4.38% +11.6745 +11.6150 (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Alexander Smith)