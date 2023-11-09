FOREX-Dollar gains, yen weakest in a week after Fed's Powell warns on rates

Reuters

As Canada's economy enters a period of sluggish growth, the big banks are looking to fortify their balance sheets against rising bad debts, but instead of tapping shareholders for funds, the lenders are expected to sell non-core assets and cap dividends, fund managers and analysts said. Banks have traditionally issued shares or bonds to raise capital, but with stock prices of the top five banks down between 5% and 11.5% this year, further equity dilution may not be the preferred route, they said. "What they would much rather do is... find small non-core assets that they're not going to grow very aggressively anytime soon and say, right, it has done its job for us, moving on."