FOREX-Bitcoin clings to Tesla gains, dollar set for weekly loss
* Bitcoin set for 20% weekly rise * Traders reassess pace of U.S. recovery on weak jobs data * Euro ticks down * Graphic: World FX rates https://tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Julien Ponthus LONDON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bitcoin hovered closeto record highs on Friday, set for gains of over 20% in amilestone week marked by the endorsement of major firms, such asElon Musk's Tesla, while the weak U.S. jobs market continued toweigh on the dollar. The world's most popular cryptocurrency last traded 1.1%down at $47,451, just south of a record high of $49,000 reachedafter U.S. banking group BNY Mellon said it had formed aunit to help clients hold, transfer, and issue digital assets. Tesla revealed it had bought $1.5 billion worth ofthe cryptocurrency and BlackRock, the world's largestasset manager, added bitcoin as an eligible investment to twofunds. Credit card giant Mastercard's plans to offer supportfor some cryptocurrencies also boosted bitcoin's ambitionstowards mainstream finance, but many banks are reluctant toengage with it. "We do not cover other speculative objects such as vintagecars, works of art or expensive watches", Commerzbank Researchsaid in a note on why it would not comment on the bitcoinexchange rate that some analysts say could test the $50,000level soon. Elsewhere the dollar headed for its first losing week inthree as signs of weakness in the U.S. jobs market dentedinvestor expectations about the pace of economic recovery fromthe pandemic. In early European trade, the dollar index edged up0.15% to 90.55 after subdued volumes in Asia due to the LunarNew Year. It was on track to fall 0.5% for the week. The dollar was slightly up against the yen at 104.940. The weaker-than-expected weekly U.S. jobless claims data onThursday added to concerns the dollar's previous rally hadpriced in too fast a rebound for the U.S. economy. There has been a divergence in views among traders this yearover how U.S. President Joe Biden's planned $1.9 trillion fiscalstimulus package will affect the dollar. Some see it as bolstering the currency as it should speed aU.S. recovery relative to other countries, while others reckonedit would feed a global reflation narrative that should liftriskier assets at the dollar's expense. The euro slipped 0.17% to $1.2115, consolidatingfor a third day near that level as it headed for a 0.5% weeklyadvance. The common currency was flat against the pound at 0.876 after official figures showed Britain's coronavirus-ravagedeconomy slumped by 9.9% in 2020, the biggest annual crash inmore than 300 years, but avoided heading back towards recessionat the end of last year. Norway's crown strengthened slightly and pared some lossesagainst the euro after data showed the country's economycontracted by 2.5% last year, a decline less severe than in mostother European nations. It traded last at 10.2940, down 0.1% against the euro. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 8:31AM (831 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.2109 $1.2133 -0.19% -0.89% +1.2135 +1.2105 Dollar/Yen 104.9600 104.7300 +0.23% +1.63% +104.9800 +104.7850 Euro/Yen 127.09 127.05 +0.03% +0.13% +127.2300 +127.0200 Dollar/Swiss 0.8911 0.8898 +0.16% +0.73% +0.8913 +0.8901 Sterling/Dollar 1.3790 1.3816 -0.17% +0.96% +1.3816 +1.3785 Dollar/Canadian 1.2739 1.2703 +0.28% +0.04% +1.2740 +1.2695 Aussie/Dollar 0.7734 0.7755 -0.25% +0.55% +0.7756 +0.7734 NZ 0.7200 0.7227 -0.33% +0.31% +0.7232 +0.7203 Dollar/Dollar All spotsTokyo spotsEurope spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ (Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Sam Holmes, SimonCameron-Moore and Barbara lewis)