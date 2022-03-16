FOREX-Aussie jumps on China stimulus hopes; dollar near 5-year peak to yen before Fed

Kevin Buckland
·3 min read

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar jumped on Wednesday after comments from a senior Chinese official boosted hopes for more stimulus, while the U.S. dollar traded near a five-year high against the yen with markets expecting the Federal Reserve to lift interest rates for the first time in three years.

The Aussie added 0.34% to $0.7223, putting some distance from Tuesday's trough at $0.71650, which was the lowest level this month, after Xinhua news agency cited Vice Premier Liu He saying China will roll out policy steps favourable for its capital markets.

"Australia and China have a very strong economic relationship, so the Australian dollar is always going to move on China news," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

"Beyond just China, it's very easy for Aussie to rise on any positive developments for commodities right now."

The U.S. dollar lost 0.30% to 6.3629 yuan in the offshore market, which would be its steepest daily drop in a month.

The greenback stood at 118.305 yen, little changed from Tuesday, when it reached 118.450 yen for the first time since January 2017.

The U.S. currency got support from a leap in long-term U.S. Treasury yields to a more than two-year peak ahead of the Fed decision, while the yen has also been undermined by surging prices for oil and other commodity, weakening Japan's terms of trade.

Money markets are fully priced for a first interest rate hike in three years, and giving 13% odds of a half-percentage point increase.

Meanwhile, hopes of some breakthrough in Russia-Ukraine negotiations to end the conflict saw the euro extend its recovery from a plunge to a nearly 22-month low earlier this month.

That helped keep the dollar index - which measures the greeback against six peers, with the euro the most heavily weighted - stuck below 99, from as high as 99.415 at the start of last week. The index last stood at 98.853, down 0.08% from Tuesday.

"Whether it's forlorn or otherwise, there does seem to be some enduring optimism (coming from) the fact that Russia and the Ukraine are still talking," helping the euro to stabilise, said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy at National Australia Bank.

For the greenback, "the bigger question will be that there is a lot of historical evidence that the dollar peaks as soon as the Fed commences the tightening cycle, so there's a lot of interest in whether what the Fed does turn out to be something of a watershed in terms of a peak," with the dollar index topping out around 100, Attrill said.

The euro added 0.17% to $1.09710, from a trough of $1.08060 on March 7.

Sterling rose 0.08% to $1.3053, ticking up from a 16-month bottom of $1.3000 in the previous session, with the Bank of England announcing its policy decision on Thursday, and widely seen hiking rates by another quarter point.

"With the UK more exposed to the Russian supply shock than the U.S., we think the risks lie with disappointment by the BoE and a weaker GBP down to $1.2894," Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Kristina Clifton wrote in a client note.

The Bank of Japan is expected to leave ultra-loose policy settings in place when reviews its policy on Friday.

(Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes & Simon Cameron-Moore)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Leafs' Matthews to have hearing with NHL player safety for cross-check on Dahlin

    HAMILTON — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has a hearing with the NHL's department of player safety Monday. Matthews cross-checked Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin in the third period of Sunday's Heritage Classic at Hamilton's Tim Hortons Field. The altercation took place away from the puck with Toronto losing 4-2 with five minutes to play in the game. Both players exchanged shoves inside Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson's crease. Matthews then cross-checked Dahlin to the side of the

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Saros stops 35 shots as Predators down Penguins 4-1

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Juuse Saros made 35 saves to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-1 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night. Mattias Ekholm, Tanner Jeannot, Eeli Tolvanen and Yakov Trenin scored for the Predators, who have won five of six. Roman Josi and Colton Sissons each had two assists. Jake Guentzel had the lone goal and Casey DeSmith stopped 21 shots for Pittsburgh, which won its previous two games. Ekholm scored first with 1.5 seconds remaining in the opening period.

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Avalanche douse Flames 3-0 in matchup of Western's best

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped a career-best 46 shots in his fourth shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Sunday night. It was a measure of atonement for Kuemper, who was pulled early in the second period last weekend when the top two teams in the Western Conference faced each other in Calgary’s 4-3 overtime win. It was Kuemper’s career-best 28th win of the season. MacKinnon scored on a power play in the first period a

  • Auston Matthews suspended 2 games for cross-check in Heritage Classic loss to Sabres

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been suspended two games without pay for cross-checking Buffalo Sabres defenceman Rasmus Dahlin on Sunday, the NHL announced. Matthews cross-checked Dahlin in the side of the head at 14:55 of the third period at the Heritage Classic in Hamilton. Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, and based on his average annual salary, Matthews will forfeit $116,402.50 US. The money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund. Matthews' stic

  • What Scottie Barnes was thinking during LeBron ball-toss incident

    "I saw him loading up and I just thought, 'Oh man.' That's why I really just tried to cover myself so it didn't hit me in the face. He put a lot of power into it, cocked it back, threw it. I was like, damn." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • The Raptors Development Game

    When it comes to Scottie Barnes, Gary Trent Jr., OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet and Nick Nurse, what's one thing you would like to see them develop before next season? Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should the Raptors roll with Dalano Banton or Malachi Flynn as backup PG?

    The Toronto Raptors have a good problem: they have two young, up-and-coming prospects at the point guard position who look poised to be steady, reliable contributors off their bench next season. Should they move one of them to help fill gaps on the roster? Or is it better to keep both? Amit Mann and Yasmin Duale discussed their options on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast. Find the full episode wherever you get your podcasts.

  • Gary Trent Jr. thinks ‘sky is the limit’ for Raptors

    Gary Trent Jr. addressed the media after his 42-point performance against the Suns. The Raptors guard spoke about having Fred VanVleet back in the lineup, how offensive rebounding is contagious, and what he feels Toronto can accomplish as the season winds down. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.