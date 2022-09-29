FOREWARN Partners with Nine North Carolina REALTOR® Associations

Forewarn, LLC

Nine North Carolina-based Associations contract to make FOREWARN services available for their 8,000+ REALTOR® members to promote proactive agent safety

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOREWARN, LLC, a red violet company (NASDAQ: RDVT) and the leading provider of real-time information solutions for real estate agents, today announced that nine REALTOR® Associations have contracted to make FOREWARN® services available for the REALTOR® members they serve throughout eastern North Carolina to promote proactive real estate agent safety.



“One of the greatest responsibilities that we have as an association is to support our members, and the safety of our members is paramount,” said Sheree Higgins, Executive Director of Carteret County Association of REALTORS® (CCAR). “CCAR is excited about offering our members this essential tool designed to advance personal safety and feels that FOREWARN provides the most effective solution! But, the best part of it all is that nine associations, which combined represents over 8,000 members, who are in our regional MLS have signed up to use FOREWARN as well, which goes to show that safety is top of mind when it comes to our members. I was very excited to help spearhead the adoption of the solution by our nine associations and I hope that more associations around the country will take advantage of giving the same benefit to their members.”

Available both online and through a mobile application, FOREWARN analyzes billions of data points and provides users with the ability to mitigate risks by verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information provided by potential clients -- using just a phone number. FOREWARN allows agents to properly and safely plan for showings with a higher level of confidence.

In addition to Carteret County Association of REALTORS®, Cape Fear REALTORS®, Brunswick County Association of REALTORS®, Goldsboro Wayne County Association of REALTORS®, Jacksonville Board of REALTORS®, Johnston County Association of REALTORS®, Rocky Mount Area Association of REALTORS®, Topsail Island Association of REALTORS®, and Wilson Board of REALTORS® have contracted to purchase FOREWARN and are providing the services at no additional cost to their membership.

Existing members received specific instructions on how to move forward with activating their FOREWARN subscription.

All other real estate agencies and agents can learn more about FOREWARN at www.forewarn.com.

About FOREWARN®

At FOREWARN, we bring instant knowledge through innovative solutions to ensure safer engagements and smarter interactions. Leveraging powerful analytics and a massive data repository, our solutions enable organizations to gain real-time knowledge, for purposes such as verifying identity, searching for criminal histories, and validating information. Risk assessment and due diligence at your fingertips™.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our technology powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORE™, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit www.redviolet.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains “forward-looking statements,” as that term is defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA), which statements may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipate,” “believes,” “should,” “intends,” “estimates,” and other words of similar meaning. Such forward looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict, are beyond our control and which may cause results to differ materially from expectations, including whether FOREWARN will address critical safety concerns and needs for its users and whether FOREWARN will serve as the most effective solution to advance personal safety for its users. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are based on our expectations as of the date of this press release and speak only as of the date of this press release and are advised to consider the factors listed above together with the additional factors under the heading “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in red violet’s SEC Filings. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

