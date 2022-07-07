‘Forever inscribed as a hero.’ 3rd funeral held for officers killed in Floyd Co. shooting

The final of three funerals for the police officers killed during a violent ambush in Floyd County took place at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg Thursday.

Jacob Chaffins, 28, was a police officer for the Prestonsburg Police Department. Hundreds of people came out to show support for the grieving family and community, including dozens of law enforcement officers from all over the state.

Chaffins joined the Prestonsburg Police Department a little over three years ago. He also served as a firefighter, a sergeant in the National Guard, an EMT and a U.S. marshal.

“As a soldier, as a fireman, as an EMT, as a police officer, Jake was special. Simply put, he was special,” said Prestonsburg Chief of Police Randy Woods of Chaffins. “Special to all of us. Forever inscribed as a hero.”

Many stories were shared about Chaffins, describing him as a tough, family-loving man who succeeded in everything he did. Woods said he impacted everyone he knew, and people won’t be the same without him.

Flowers, cards and signs honoring three Floyd County law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty last week cover a police car parked in front of the municipal building in Prestonsburg, Ky., on Thursday, July 7, 2022. The funeral and burial for Prestonsburg police officer Jacob Chaffins was held Thursday.

“Our world here in Eastern Kentucky will be forever changed,” Woods said.

Thursday’s funeral concluded a three-day long stretch of funerals honoring the fallen police officers. The other two victims, William Petry and Ralph Frasure, had funerals Tuesday and Wednesday.

Woods said he doesn’t know how he and the community will go forward with their changed perspective on life, and the healing process will be a part of them forever.

“As the chief of police, I can’t help but think, ‘what could I have said or done to make things different?’” Woods said. “In times such as these, I guess that’s normal.”

Ross Shurtleff, deputy chief of police for Prestonsburg, said there will be an award penned in Chaffins’ honor for his heroic work.

Family, friends and community members arrive for the funeral for Jacob Chaffins at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Ky., on Thursday, July 7, 2022. Chaffins, a Prestonsburg police officer, was killed in the line of duty last week.

“That’s what Jake did. He didn’t just show up, he showed out,” Shurtleff said. “He’s a hero that had a fire so bright that his legacy will carry on for generations. This is not the end of Jacob Chaffins, it’s only the next chapter.”

Lance Storz is accused of killing Chaffins, Petry and frasure in the violent attack on June 30.

A woman reported that Storz held her against her will and sexually assaulted her her. Police had taken her and a child to safety before going to serve a domestic-violence order against Storz. Storz allegedly shot at the officers when they returned to serve the order.

Several other people, including police officers, a constable and the county’s emergency manager, were wounded.

Herald-Leader reporter Bill Estep contributed to the report.