‘Forever a Florida man’: See Tom Brady ride the Tower of Terror at Disney World

NFL GOAT Tom Brady may have met his Kryptonite. The Tower of Terror at Disney World in Orlando.

In a recent post to his social media accounts, the seven-time Super Bowl champ had fun (we think), sharing a photo of himself screaming on the infamous ride inspired by iconic TV show “The Twilight Zone.”

“The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about tower of terror being ‘mad chill,’” joked Brady’s caption of the attraction, which takes visitors up a creepy (dark) elevator shaft and drops them 13 stories.

The single dad, whose ex wife Gisele is doing her own thing in Miami, posted a pic of him screaming with their daughter Vivian, who does look pretty calm and collected for a 10 year old.

Also along on the trip was son Benjamin, 12. All three all posed as a family in front of the iconic Walt Disney statue with the Cinderella castle in the background.

Brady’s old team, The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, couldn’t help but comment: “Forever a Florida man.”