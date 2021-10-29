‘Forever our champ’ Family tribute to one of two teens stabbed to death in Brentwood

‘Our champ’ Charlie Preston one of two slain teens stabbed to death (Essex Police)

The family of one of the two teenage boys stabbed to death in Brentwood have paid tribute to their “champ” as a candle-lit vigil is held in the slain friend’s memory.

Essex Police named 16-year-olds Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater as the two boys who died after being knifed in Regency Court at around 1.30am on Sunday (October 24).

Charlie’s family said: “Forever our champ. Mummy and daddy love you.”

To remember each boy blue and green ribbons have been tied to the fencing of Central Park in Harold Hill.

Organiser Lacey Rigby said ahead of the event: “We need to come together in honour of these two young lads.”

One attendee said on Facebook: “So proud to be part of a loving community in Harold Hill. Big love everywhere for Frankie and Charlie, hope we did you proud boys. Sleep tight angels.”

A fundraiser has been set up for Frankie Gater which the family of Charlie Preston have donated to.

Frankie Gater was loved by everyone. A confident young man who had the world at his feet. A young footballer who's love for the game was known by all. You was a great person on and off the pitch. You shall never be forgotten. RIP Frankie Gater. 💚💚💚💚 pic.twitter.com/tLLEjq2RzI — United Borough FC (@UBMFC21) October 26, 2021

Frankie Watson, 19, of Baker Street, Orsett, appeared at Basildon Crown Court yesterday (October 28) charged with two counts of murder, attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

A 20 year-old man from Grays and a 21 year-old man from South Ockendon were arrested on suspicion of murder and have been released on bail to November 19, while a 40 year-old man from Brentwood has been released under investigation.

Read More

Family of Alec Baldwin share tributes to cinematographer killed on movie set

Jamie Redknapp and pregnant bride Frida Andersson enjoy family dinner

Terror suspect’s family have been left ‘traumatised’ by arrest