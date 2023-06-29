Forever 21 Drops Festival-Inspired Merch Collection With Rolling Loud

Festival season is a time when expressive fashion and beauty looks take center stage. Taking inspiration from the crossover between music, fashion and beauty, Forever 21 has collaborated with Rolling Loud to bring a new fashion collection featuring Bunny Zingler as the face of the exclusive drop, which launched today.

Paying tribute to the renowned hip-hop festival’s roots in Miami, the colorful range features fitted graphic T-shirts, a black, checkered-print bodysuit, vibrant crop tops as well as palm tree emblazoned swimwear — nodding to the city's nightlife and affinity for ‘90s styles. “Festivals [are] a moment to not only experience live music but to express [yourself] through fashion by leveling up [your] looks”, says Forever 21 CEO Winnie Park.

To showcase how fashion and beauty can enhance self-expression, the fashion brand has teamed up with Bunny Zingler to bring Forever 21 x Bunny’s Bae Bar to the grounds of Rolling Loud Miami as an experiential activation, offering on-site beauty touch-ups, biodegradable glitter makeovers, hair extensions, and the limited edition capsule to festival-goers. “Forever 21 understands what festivals mean for our customers — a place where they can explore their individuality and have fun with self-expression through fashion, beauty and music, and we’re excited to be able to empower our shoppers with an experience to do just that”, says Winnie Park. The on-site fashion and beauty-focused activations will commemorate the exclusive line’s release by inspiring individuals to boldly express themselves.

While the collection is now available on Forever21.com, the mobile app, and select Miami stores, festival attendees will be able to experience and shop the Forever 21 x Rolling Loud fashion collection as well as participate in beauty activations from Bunny’s Bae Bar from July 21st-July 23rd on site at Rolling Loud Miami.

In the gallery above, check out the new Forever 21 x Rolling Loud Miami capsule collection.