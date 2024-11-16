Forest's Ola Aina in race against time to face Arsenal

Nottingham Forest has been one of the feel-good stories of the 2024-25 Premier League season as Nuno Espírito Santo's men prepare to face Arsenal next weekend.

But unfortunately for the Forest boss, one of his key figures could be set to miss out on the top-five clash as Nigerian international full-back Ola Aina is now in a race against time for fitness.

Aina was subbed off after suffering a knock during the Super Eagles' 1-1 draw with Benin on Thursday during AFCON qualifying, and is said to have “suffered some difficulties and fatigue.”

The 28-year-old former Chelsea academy graduate has since returned to England after Forest reportedly sent a private jet to hasten his return to Nottingham, and will no doubt remain hopeful that he can recover in time for a critical away day in the capital.

Having started in all 11 of the club's Premier League fixtures this season and one of the first names on the team sheet along with Chris Woods and Murillo, Aina's absence could prove decisive as Forest looks to get back on track in the wake of their 3-1 loss at home to Newcastle.

📸 Marc Atkins - 2024 Getty Images