Forestry coalition calls for halt on some types of harvesting on N.S. Crown land

A forestry alliance in Nova Scotia has taken the rare step of speaking out against the province, spurred in part by what the group describes as a "cutting frenzy" in two wilderness areas in Digby County.

The Healthy Forest Coalition is calling on the government to pause some types of harvesting on Crown land until it implements recommendations laid out in an independent review of forestry practices.

"These cuts were just kind of exemplary of the systemic issues that we've been concerned about over the past few years," Mike Lancaster, the coalition's co-ordinator, told CBC Radio's Information Morning.

"It's time. We can't wait any longer to lose any of these high-value forests while we make up our mind on how things move forward."

Lancaster said the province has still not acted on the Lahey report, which called for a drastic reduction in clear cutting.

The province accepted the report's recommendations after it was released in 2018 and has said it's committed to following through.

Lancaster said while he understands those recommendations are likely not going to happen "any time soon," something still needs to be done.

"In the interim, while we're waiting for these changes to be implemented in good faith, we're losing a lot of these high-conservation-value forests, both from a standpoint of the species at risk that are present within them, and then from the pure forestry value as well," he said.

The Healthy Forest Coalition is made up of scientists, former government employees, retired academics and forestry professionals.

The coalition rarely criticizes the provincial government, but Lancaster said it spoke out after news of cutting between the Tobeatic and Silver River Wilderness Areas in Digby County, which conservationists say is a prime habitat for endangered mainland moose. Several harvests have been approved on Crown land in the area, but it's unclear how many have actually been cut.

Lancaster said the coalition wants a "moratorium on all even-aged harvests," a type of harvest where the trees that grow back will all be around the same age.

"That's not the way that our natural forest ecosystems and our Acadian forest region function. They function through diversity of different age classes," he said.

"So returning them to one uniform age is not very reflective of what our normal healthy Acadian forest ecosystems are trying to be."

The Lahey report called for a "triad model" of ecological forestry that would see a total ban on harvesting in parks, nature reserves and other designated wilderness areas.

The model also envisioned some forests dedicated to high-production forestry, while the remainder would be managed using approaches ranging from ecological conservation to outright commercial forestry.

