Foresthill Bridge in Placer County closed due to ‘possible hazmat’ situation

The Foresthill Bridge near Auburn is closed in both directions Thursday afternoon due to a hazardous materials incident, law enforcement officials said.

The bridge is closed “due to a possible hazmat incident,” the California Highway Patrol’s Auburn office said in a social media post.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said Foresthill Road and Old Foresthill Road are closed in each direction.

Both agencies said there is no estimated time of reopening.

No other details have been released.

The Foresthill Bridge is the highest bridge in California and fourth-highest in the U.S.

