Forest win shows belief returning to Liverpool, says two-goal hero Jota

Liverpool's ability to react to adversity in their 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest proves the Reds are rediscovering their belief, according to two-goal hero Diogo Jota.

Liverpool were tested by the relegation candidates as goals from Neco Williams and Morgan Gibbs-White cancelled out Jota's brace, but Mohamed Salah's close-range finish ensured the Reds edged a back-and-forth encounter at Anfield.

While competing for a top-four Premier League finish looks a tall order for Jurgen Klopp's men, they have now clinched back-to-back victories after enduring a five-game winless run.

Liverpool also recovered from two goals down to draw with league leaders Arsenal before their victories over Leeds United and Forest, and Jota hopes to build on their improved run of form.

"Twice [we had to respond]. I think that is important, that shows that the team is believing more in ourselves each time, and that's really important to take for the future," he told the club's website.

"It gives confidence to the team. We believe in what we are doing and against Arsenal the win was there for us, but unfortunately in the end we could not take it.

"But it's two in a row already and this is the only way we can fight to be in the highest possible position in the table."

Having also scored twice in a 6-1 rout of Leeds on Monday, Jota has hit four goals in his last two Premier League games after failing to score in his previous 20 appearances in the competition.

Reflecting on the end of his goal drought, Jota said: "I said before the first goal, it's always hard when it doesn't arrive so easily, but then everything seems to flow."