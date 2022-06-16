Forest Service warns against toxic blue-green algae by Lake Tahoe. How can it be avoided?

As temperatures rise, the U.S. Forest Service has issued a warning against toxic blue-green algae detected at two Lake Tahoe beaches.

Posted on Wednesday to the Forest Service’s social media, the alert urges caution while visiting Kiva Beach and Taylor Creek, where mats of blue-green algae have been detected. Also known as cyanobacteria, the algae has adverse health effects on people and animals.

“Shallow pools and slow moving water can promote the growth of toxic algae that can lead to illness,” according to the release. “Be aware of water quality and associated risks before allowing your pet to drink or swim in affected waters.”

This is not the first occurrence of blue-green algae in the state this summer. On May 31, the Department of Water Releases announced that blue-green algae had bloomed in central California, at the San Luis Reservoir in Merced County.

The Forest Service advisory cautions against either humans or animals touching, eating or swallowing algal mats. Dogs should also not be permitted to drink from the water, per the advisory.

In humans, blue-green algae can cause eye irritation, rash, ulcers, flu-like symptoms and vomiting. Its effects on animals can be even more severe, including lethargy, vomiting, behavioral changes and death.

Algae blooms can appear as foam, scum or streaks of color on the surface of the water. Blooms are more likely to occur in warm, slow-moving water rich with nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention..

The Forest Service advisory recommends that beachgoers keep a close eye on their pets when visiting either of the two beaches, and contact their doctor or veterinarian immediately if they become sick after contacting or ingesting algae.