Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa live: Score and latest updates from the Premier League

Alan Tyers
·2 min read
Forest vs Aston Villa live score premier league latest updates - PA
05:37 PM

All eyes on Steven Gerrard

Good evening and welcome to our Monday night football blog of Nottingham Forest vs Aston Villa. Forest played last Monday as well, in another basement clash with a Midlands rival. On that occasion, Leicester thumped them 4-0, sending Forest bottom and manager Steve Cooper, one assumed, to the brink of the sack. But a surprising development in the week then saw him offered a new contract which, less surprisingly, he signed, meaning that he will be the manager at the City Ground until 2025. On paper, at least.

The man in the opposite dugout, Steven Gerrard, might well be casting envious glances. His own position is under scrutiny. One former Liverpool pal at least is offering his support.

Here is my colleague John Percy to set the scene:

"Steve Cooper has lost five Premier League games in a row, and Nottingham Forest are bottom of the table, but the City Ground will be bouncing tonight. Cooper has signed a new contract in a remarkable about-turn from the Forest hierarchy and there will be a mood of celebration before kick-off when his team faces Aston Villa.

In the other technical area, the situation could not be more different for Steven Gerrard. Villa have managed three games unbeaten but Gerrard is under increasing scrutiny from fans, and this Midlands derby feels like another significant night for the former England captain. Supporters have turned quite dramatically, particularly in recent weeks, and previous Villa managers such as David O’Leary, Paul Lambert and Steve Bruce will attest that when this happens there is usually only one outcome. Gerrard has picked up just 35 points from 31 matches since Boxing Day.

A team including the likes of Philippe Coutinho, Danny Ings, John McGinn and Leon Bailey has scored only six goals in eight league matches so far. The football is turgid, slow and risk-averse. In his attempts to make Villa harder to beat, Gerrard appears to have removed the entertainment. As he approaches his first anniversary in charge, the question still lingers over what progress has been made since the dismissal of Dean Smith. What are this team trying to be? Which players are improving? Ultimately, what is the plan? These are pertinent questions for a club who clearly have designs on eventually returning to European football."

So a big night for Gerrard and Cooper both. We will find out what teams they plan to send out at 7pm or so, and then kick off will be at 8pm. We will also follow Sky's Monday Night Football and see if Gary Neville or Jamie Carragher has interesting things to say about broader Premier League issues.

