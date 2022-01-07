Forest thinning at Kemptville Campus

Forest thinning operations are in progress at the Kemptville Campus and are scheduled to take place for the first six weeks of the new year.

The forestry work within the Campus will affect some trails through January and into some of February.

According to the Kemptville Campus news release, the trails affected by the forest thinning operations in the red pine planation in Site A of the forest thinning are Trail 1 (Discovery Trail), and Trails 2 and 3. The trails are now closed to the public until Jan. 28.

The second area within the Campus lands that will be undergoing forest thinning later in January is the Rail Trail, Trail 4, and the Sugar Bush Trails (Trail 5 and 5A).

However, the Rail Trail section south of Curtis Avenue to Bedell Road will only be closed for about three to five days of work in Site B, officials stated.

Residents, students and visitors are asked to avoid the affected trails and watch for the temporary closure signs at the trailheads until the forest thinning operations are completed, to ensure safety.

The red pine plantation thinning affects 29 acres of the Campus's approximately 350 acres of forest.

Trails that don't have harvesting activity going on will continue to be open for the public to use.

The purpose of the harvesting is to maintain forest health and increase growth by removing the poor-quality trees that are affected by disease or poor form, which will allow the better trees to have more space, more sunlight and more nutrients from the soil to allow them to grow more, said Jim Hendry, Campus forest manager, who is supervising the forest work project.

"It's all about maintaining the overall health" of the forest within the Campus, he added.

Forest thinning within the Campus isn't a common occurrence, said Hendry, adding that the two areas being thinned now will be thinned again in about 15 years.

This past year, the sugar bush in the Kemptville Campus was thinned.

Hendry said he recently visited the red pine plantation thinning site and so far, "it looks good." It may be a bit messy with branches scattered around but it will be used to build organic matter and build up the soil, he added.

(Jessica Munro is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Brockville Recorder and Times. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.)

Jessica Munro, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brockville Recorder and Times