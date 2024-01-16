Would Forest survive a points deduction?

Nottingham Forest fans

Nottingham Forest could survive in the Premier League even if they receive a points deduction.

That's the view of Matt Davies from the Forest Focus podcast after the Reds, along with Everton, were charged by the Premier League with breaching financial rules.

“It came as a surprise as you put that trust in the football club to know whether they’re following the rules," Davies told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"It seems like they’ve probably gone over the [financial] allowance and are throwing themselves at the mercy of the Premier League with some mitigation around the sale of Brennan Johnson.

"If they co-operate and try to take a small penalty, a fine or small points deduction, then with the bottom three being the way they are the moment, they might think they can get away with it a bit. Not maliciously, but to get through the season and learn the lesson, then hopefully it will be all right.

"Our new manager Nuno [Espirito Santo] has come in so we’ve got some momentum. I think most fans would believe that if the points deduction wasn’t as harsh as Everton's, then we could still be all right this season in the Premier League."

Listen back to the discussion on BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast here