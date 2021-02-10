Forest Road SPAC With Kevin Mayer, Tom Staggs Buys Digital Fitness Group Beachbody
Forest Road Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition vehicle (or SPAC) backed by the eponymous entertainment finance firm with a Hollywood-heavy roster of advisors has found its target, announcing plans to buy digital fitness specialist Beachbody Company and take it public.
The transaction involves a three-way merger between the Forest Road SPAC, Myx Fitness Holdings, an at-home connected fitness platform, and Santa Monica-based Beachbody. The deal values the combined business at $2.9 billion and is expected to add over $420 million of cash to the balance sheet.
This is one of the first high-profile entertainment SPAC-backed acquisitions by a new crop of financial vehicles also called “blank check” companies. Backers, in this case Forest Road, assemble seasoned executives, create a SPAC, take it public and start looking for an operating company to acquire. Merging with a SPAC is a faster, easier way for a private company to go public.
“When we raised our SPAC, we were determined to find a company with a strong, proven business model and significant growth potential where we could add value from our experience in the creation and monetization of premium content. Beachbody is a perfect fit with those objectives,” said Tom Staggs, former COO & CFO of Disney and Forest Road board member and strategic advisory committee chair.
Beachbody will continue to be led by Carl Daikeler, Beachbody’s co-founder, chairman and CEO Jon Congdon, co-founder of Beachbody and CEO of Openfit. Forest Road’s strategic advisor Kevin Mayer, former CEO of TikTok and top Disney executive, will join the combined company’s board. Beachbody management and shareholders are rolling over 100% of their equity stake and will own approximately 84% of the pro forma business at close.
Upon closing, The Beachbody Company will be the parent company of three premium content and technology-driven businesses: Beachbody On Demand (BOD), Openfit and Myx. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 and the combined company will be listed on the NYSE under a new ticker symbol, BODY.
“Beachbody’s rapid subscriber growth is grounded in the concept of community and accountability with a mission-driven focus that capitalizes on the huge growth in the health and wellness space. The Company’s engagement and retention metrics validate the quality and depth of its content library and direct-to-consumer (DTC) technology capabilities. I see many parallels at Beachbody with the work we did at Disney, where we aggressively accelerated our digital transformation and leveraged our content to build Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu,” said Mayer.
“I’m excited to join the board to help further fuel growth and value creation for the company and its shareholders.”
Forest Road announced the SPAC in October and went public in November. SPACS have up to two years to identify takeover targets.
The Forest Road team includes three former Disney senior executives — Staggs, Mayer and Salil Mehta, its chief financial officer. Other directors, officers and strategic advisors include Shaquille O’Neal, Peter Schlessel, Keith Horn, Sheila Stamps, Teresa Miles Walsh and Martin Luther King III.
