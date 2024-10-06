Are Forest the most advanced defensive team in the Premier League?

[Getty Images]

Nottingham Forest have taken a huge leap forward under Nuno Espirito Santo this season.

That 90 minutes could be painted as an example of everything the Premier League should be - as Forest competed manfully, physically and with incredible tactical nuance at Stamford Bridge.

They were previously seen as a low block, defensive team under Steve Cooper - and in the first season under the Portuguese - but they are now able to retain possession and press higher up the pitch, while still sitting off teams when needed.

There has been an evolution that has taken them to one of the best defensive records in the league - conceding fewer than Manchester City, with their rearguard action crucial to this result.

The one-on-one defending of Ola Aina was exceptional, the two centre-backs Milenkovic and Murilo are two of the most physically imposing in the league and Sels has solved the goalkeeping problems since promotion.

Between them, they managed to handle Ward-Prowse's red card in a masterclass of defending, wasting time and counter-attacking football that led to Williams and Jota Silva going close.