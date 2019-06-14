Forest Green Rovers: Plans for 5,000-seater wooden stadium rejected

Forest Green Rovers' proposed wooden stadium has been rejected. (Credit: Zaha Hadid Architects)

Forest Green Rovers’ plans to build a 5,000-seater wooden stadium have been dashed after the proposal was rejected by local councillors.

Designed by Zara Hadid, the stadium would have further enhanced the Forest Green’s eco credentials. They are the world’s only completely vegan football club and are one of only 15 organisations to win the United Nations Momentum for Change climate action award.

But their proposal, which also included two grass training pitches and a 1,700-space car park, was voted down due to concerns over the impact it would have on the landscape and noise levels.

League Two Forest Green are based in Gloucestershire and were hoping to build their new ground near Stroud.

An interior view of the proposed stadium. (Credit: Zaha Hadid Architects)

"I might appeal but... I wonder if it's worth the effort," said club chairman Dale Vince.

"How hard should I have to try to bring some progress and create jobs?

"The reasons for rejections were tenuous at best, councillors had to take a five minute recess to decide why to turn it down.

"If I do appeal, it will be an independent and far more professional decision, and I see little chance of losing."

Councillors were impressed by the design but were concerned over the impact it could have on nearby William Morris College, which caters for students with learning disabilities.

(Credit: Zaha Hadid Architects)

"It's a stunning design, and I would love to see it in the Stroud district, but on balance it does go against our Local Development Plan (LDP)," said district councillor Haydn Jones.

Forest Green enjoyed a successful season on the pitch, reaching the League Two playoffs before losing the semi-finals to eventual winners Tranmere Rovers.

