Forest fires and wild markets linked to financial problems for operator of iron ore mine

Two Tacora workers talk in front of a haul truck, which can hold about 250 tonnes of iron ore. The machine is so big, you can run over a pickup truck and not even notice. (Ariana Kelland/CBC - image credit)

Two Tacora workers talk in front of a haul truck, which can hold about 250 tonnes of iron ore. The machine is so big, you can run over a pickup truck and not even notice.

Earlier this week Tacora Resources filed for creditor protection. It has a $75-million agreement to keep the mine operating for the next 20 weeks. (Ariana Kelland/CBC)

Tacora Resources cited a volatile market, raging forest fires and unexpected maintenance as contributing factors that led to it seeking creditor protection earlier this week.

The Minnesota-based company is the owner and operator of the iron ore Scully Mine in Wabush in western Labrador.

Documents filed with the Ontario Superior Court claim this move is so Tacora has some breathing room to figure out its financial future.

According to filings, in 2022 the company wrapped up three projects meant to increase production but the company says there were design problems that led to unscheduled downtime and lower production. The price of iron ore has also been volatile.

Then, in June, wildfires in Quebec temporarily shut down the railway — the only way to get their product to market.

A $75-million agreement will keep the mine open for the next 20 weeks.

In the meantime, it's expected that work will carry on as usual at the mine, with no layoffs or impacts to payment, benefits or pensions. That's according to a statement sent to employees of the mine, and which was obtained by CBC News.

Town braces

Last month, Tacora and the town of Wabush signed a five-year, $12.2 million grant in lieu of taxes.

However Mayor Ron Barron said that the agreement's future is up in the air. When the council has to write up its budget, the situation with Tacora will have an impact on its operations.

"It's just bad for the community and the business community, in particular, because they're the ones that are going to suffer big time," Barron told CBC News.

Barron said there are businesses who are owed money and the town will also be impacted.

Wabush mayor Ron Barron said council would discuss the request to revisit the decision on the plebiscite, and on July 5 council issued a statement saying it upheld its original decision.

Wabush Mayor Ron Barron said the town is waiting to see what happens with Tacora. (Jacob Barker/CBC)

"It's a dark cloud that's over the community. You know, moving forward, they're operating. So let's wait and see what's going to play out here."

Story continues

Barron added that the town has been in a similar position, when the mine's previous owner — Cliff Natural Resources — shuttered the mine in 2014.

At least now, Barron said, Tacora is looking to carry on, which makes him a little optimistic about the situation.

Labrador West MHA Jordan Brown is also hopeful about the mine's future, especially since there has been a $75-million investment.

"There is some optimism there that, you know, that they want to continue to operate the mine and they don't want to close it," said Brown. "So there is an investor, at least one investor right now, that wants to see the production continued."

Brown also said leading up to the creditor application, employees had been saying positive things, like production was up and new equipment is expected onsite in the next few weeks.

In June, Tacora received $1.25M in federal funding from Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency to help it process manganese.

In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson said ACOA is monitoring the situation and has been in contact with the company. It added that Tacora is still in good standing.

Tacora President and CEO Joe Broking was not available for comment.



Download our free CBC News app to sign up for push alerts for CBC Newfoundland and Labrador. Click here to visit our landing page.