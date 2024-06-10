Forest fan banned after racially abusing Spurs star

Darren Green will be banned from the City Ground and all others across the country for three years [PA Media]

A Nottingham Forest fan who hurled racist abuse at opposition supporters and a player has been banned from every football ground in the country.

Darren Green shouted antisemitic abuse at Tottenham Hotspur fans during a Premier League match at the City Ground in December.

He then directed racist abuse toward Spurs' South Korean star Son Heung Min.

The 50-year-old, from Bestwood, was fined £1,654 and given a three-year football ban at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Green, who was a season ticket holder, turned up to the match drunk, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

The CPS added that witnesses felt "forced to leave" because of his behaviour and that he became "aggressive and abusive" when other fans asked him to stop his barrage of abuse.

He was reported to match stewards after the match by supporters sitting next to him.

Green admitted two charges of racially and religiously aggravated harrassment.

He was fined £788 for the abuse aimed at the Tottenham Hotspur fans and £886 for the charge relating to the player.

'Abhorrent behaviour'

The fines were increased from £1,005 because of the "racially aggravated nature of the offences", the CPS said.

He was also ordered to pay costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £669.

Under the banning order, Green will not be allowed to enter any football ground in the county for three years and will not be able to travel abroad when international games are happening.

Marianne Connally, from the CPS, said: “Darren Green’s abhorrent behaviour has no place in football.

"He turned up to the game drunk and for reasons best known to him decided to shout racist abuse at opposition fans and a player for a sustained period."

