Forest of Dean illegal rave broken up by police

An illegal rave in the Forest of Dean is being closed down, Gloucestershire Constabulary has said.

The event took place on Saturday night and into the early hours of Sunday morning, close to the Speculation car park at the beauty spot.

At around 7am on Sunday, a Gloucestershire Constabulary spokesman said the operation had been "relatively successful" and was "coming to a close".

Police had been urging revellers not to travel there overnight, "due to safety and COVID risks" and were concerned it could "take some time" to close down.

No details on arrests have been given and people are being asked to stay away from the area.

Local media are reporting that a number of road closures in the area remain in place.

Gatherings of more than 30 people are still banned in England under coronavirus restrictions.

Despite the restrictions, people have still been attending raves and street parties across the country.