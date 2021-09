Foresight VCT plc

Directors' Dealings

The Board of Foresight VCT plc announces, as part of the Offer for Subscription dated 26 July 2021, the following participation by Directors in the allotment dated 22 September 2021:

Director Shares Allotted Gordon Humphries 3,726

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 0203 667 8181