Foresight VCT plc - Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

LEI: 213800GNTY699WHACF46

Appointment of Non-Executive Directors

The Board of Foresight VCT plc is delighted to announce the appointment of David Ford and Dan Sandhu as non-executive directors of the Company with effect from 1st January 2023. These appointments are in accordance with the Board’s succession plans. This temporary increase in Board Directors will facilitate its succession process over the next 18 months during which two of the longer standing directors will be retiring. The Board believes that this interim period of overlap will achieve a sensible balance between continuity and reinvigoration. The Board intends to revert to four directors in 2024.

David and Dan will be appointed as members of the Audit, Management Engagement, Nomination and Remuneration Committees following their appointments.

David Ford has extensive City based experience as a former investment director in equities for Prudential Capital Group and in fixed income for Intermediate Capital Group. Since 2017 he has been investing on his own behalf as an angel investor and as an advisor to funds. David sits as a non-Executive Director on the boards of a number of small early-stage companies.

Dan Sandhu has significant commercial experience in the UK, China and India, successfully growing both well-established and start-up companies funded by private equity. Since 2018 Dan has been CEO of Sparx Learning, a leading provider of educational technology to UK schools. He is also an active investor in early-stage businesses and was a founding member of Indian Angel Network, New Delhi. Dan is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

For further information please contact:

Margaret Littlejohns

Chair

