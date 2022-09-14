Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Director Declaration

FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC (“Company”)

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc announces that Carol Thompson has been appointed as an independent Non-Executive Director of Quixant plc with effect from 12 September 2022.

