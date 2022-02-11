Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc - General Meeting Statement
The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (the Company) is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held at 9.30 a.m. on 11 February 2022, a resolution to seek authority to allot shares, with pre-emption rights disapplied, up to an aggregate nominal value of £520,000, was duly passed by way of a poll.
The proxy and voting were as follows:
For
By proxy: 9,691,995
Against
By proxy: 1,359,874
For further information please contact:
Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159