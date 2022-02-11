Foresight Enterprise VCT Plc - General Meeting Statement

Foresight 4 VCT PLC

The Board of Foresight Enterprise VCT plc (the Company) is pleased to announce that at the General Meeting of the Company held at 9.30 a.m. on 11 February 2022, a resolution to seek authority to allot shares, with pre-emption rights disapplied, up to an aggregate nominal value of £520,000, was duly passed by way of a poll.

The proxy and voting were as follows:

For By proxy: 9,691,995

In person: 72,737

Total: 9,764,732 (87.8%) Against By proxy: 1,359,874

In person: 0

Total: 1,359,874 (12.2%)

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8159



