The Foreo Black Friday sale is here—save up to 50% on smart skincare devices today

Kasey Caminiti, Reviewed
·3 min read
The Foreo Black Friday sale is here—save up to 50% on stellar skincare devices.
The Foreo Black Friday sale is here—save up to 50% on stellar skincare devices.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through the links below may earn us and our publishing partners a commission.

If you have any holiday travel plans coming up or need a really good beauty gift this year, we found a Black Friday sale you'll appreciate. Foreo skincare devices are smart, portable and pretty adorable. We tested the original Foreo UFO back in 2019 when the brand was still a Kickstarter and since then, it has evolved into a cult-favorite. Right now, you can shop the Foreo Black Friday sale for up to 50% off devices designed for cleansing, acne treatment and more.

Shop the Foreo Black Friday sale

Don’t miss a good deal on Black Friday and beyond. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter to stay in the know about the best holiday savings Sunday through Friday.

Now through Friday, December 2, you can save up to 50% at the Foreo Black Friday sale. There are several different Foreo skincare devices that target a specific skincare concern. For instance, the Foreo Bear is a micro current device that aims to deliver an at-home facial. The device uses anti-aging micro current technology to contour and tone the face by massaging the muscles. Normally listed at $329, you can save $100 on the Foreo Bear right now and scoop it up for $229. The silicone device is 100% waterproof, bacteria-resistant and will last you years, making your one-time purchase wildly worth it.

Black Friday 2022: Everything you need to know ahead of the year's biggest shopping event

Samsung Galaxy Black Friday sale: Shop out of this world deals—save up to $450 today

Another best-seller is the Foreo Luna 3, a 2-in-2 smart facial cleansing and firming device that counts celebrities like Jessica Alba and Venus Williams as fans. The soft silicone gently exfoliates the skin to remove impurities and reveal a smooth, clean complexion. You can use the Foreo Luna to remove makeup, dirt and oil, and the 16 intensity levels allow you to choose the perfect option for your face. Normally listed at $219, you can save $69 during this Black Friday sale and ring up at $150.

Whether you're shopping for new skincare goodies for yourself or a loved one ahead of Black Friday 2022, Foreo has some fantastic deals for you. Just shop now before they get scrubbed away!

Shop the Foreo Black Friday sale

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

Make holiday shopping easy with help from our experts. Sign up for text message alerts to get deals, gift guides and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Foreo Black Friday sale: Up to 50% off Foreo Bear, Luna and UFO devices

Latest Stories

  • Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier scored a tiebreaking, power-play goal with 2:47 remaining, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snap

  • After a career calling some of Canada's greatest moments, Steve Armitage gets his call to the Hall of Fame

    With all the noise that's out there, I'm missing the sound of his voice and I'm willing to wager that I'm not alone. For most of the past six decades, Steve Armitage has been a genius when it comes to delivering the spontaneous and immediate description of sport — any kind of sport. He's the ultimate play caller who possesses that unique ability to capture the drama of a race. Steve's retired now, living the good life and playing golf or going fishing whenever he can. When I contacted him not so

  • Tough stretch awaits as Patriots chase playoffs after bye

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — The Patriots returned from their bye week very much in the AFC playoff picture. But so is everyone else in an AFC East that suddenly has the most parity in the NFL. Entering Week 11 it's the only division in the league featuring all four teams with records above .500. New England (5-4) is last among them, yet currently holds the AFC’s final wild-card spot. Sunday’s home matchup with the New York Jets will begin a tough stretch that will see New England play three games o

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 2-1 win over Wild

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Nino Niederreiter also scored and Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville. Ryan Johansen had two assists. Frederick Gaudreau scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 23 shots for the Wild. Niederreiter scored the first goal at 11:20 of the opening period off passes from his two linemates, Johansen and Duchene. The assist was Duchene’s 7

  • Skinner's 40 saves help Oilers defeat Panthers 4-2

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S

  • All-Stars Mitchell, Allen miss Cavs' game against Wolves

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr

  • Fred VanVleet says Kyle Lowry still watches every Raptors game

    Kyle Lowry watches more Raptors games than most Toronto fans do.

  • Devils extend win streak to 10 with victory over Canadiens

    MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens. Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves. BLUE JACKETS 5, FLYERS 4, OT COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give Columbus a vic

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Scottie Barnes' struggles are part of his maturation

    Imman Adan and Asad Alvi look at the ways Scottie Barnes is struggling and explain why fans shouldn't be too concerned. Listen to the full episode on our 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast or watch on our YouTube.

  • Brady, Bucs beat Seahawks 21-16 in historic Germany game

    MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady stayed undefeated abroad by throwing two touchdown passes to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Seattle Seahawks 21-16 on Sunday in the first regular-season game played in Germany. Brady connected with Julio Jones and Chris Godwin on scoring passes and Leonard Fournette ran one in as the Bucs (5-5) improved to .500 and snapped Seattle's four-game winning streak. German fans packed Allianz Arena for the historic game and the Bucs delivered with a balanced offensive per

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Padres, reliever Suarez agree to 5-year deal through '27

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres and reliever Robert Suarez agreed to a five-year deal Thursday that runs through 2027. The deal has a player opt-out clause following the 2025 season. The right-handed Suarez appeared in 45 games last season for San Diego and posted a 5-1 record with a 2.27 ERA. The 31-year-old made his major league debut on April 7, giving up three runs and not recording an out against Arizona. He would allow only nine earned runs the rest of the season. Suarez had a 3.00 E

  • World Cup 2022: Canada names 26-man roster for Qatar

    Canada announced its 26-man roster for the upcoming FIFA World Cup on Sunday with relatively few surprises.

  • Alfredsson inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, but Islanders beat Senators at home

    OTTAWA — Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third period goal led the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Monday night. With just one victory in their last nine games (1-7-1), the Senatorshad been looking to build off a win against Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, but fell short. They could easily throw their hands up in frustration, but forward Claude Giroux said the team is instead focusing on the positives. “I think we did a lot of good things,” said Giroux. “We had a lot of chances,

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world junior tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als

  • Chiefs WR Smith-Schuster placed in concussion protocol

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust

  • Kyle Lowry hates playing against Fred VanVleet

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry discusses watching the growth of former Raptors teammates from afar and why he dislikes playing against Fred VanVleet.