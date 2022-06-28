Foremost Entertainment Media Group Releases Flint Tale on Amazon

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 28, 2022 / Foremost Entertainment Media Group , a motion picture production company founded by CEO Marc Cayce, has announced the release of Flint Tale on Amazon, now available for streaming. The 2019 film, directed by Cayce and edited by industry veteran Kartikye Gupta, will also soon be seen on-demand on Tubi.

Flint Tale is an award-winning drama that depicts the struggles of a family who must regain their hope for the future during the Flint, Michigan, water crisis. In 2014, officials switched the city's water supply to the Flint River, resulting in a health crisis as lead-poisoned water was introduced into homes across the city. Flint Tale, shot on location, is set in the aftermath of the turmoil and follows a family as they work to rebuild their lives and their community.

Flint Tale qualified for Best Film at the 2019 Academy Awards and was praised for Cayce's directorial work as well as Gupta's editing, which resulted in a rapidly paced, suspenseful narrative. In reviewing Flint Tale, critics noted that the movie accurately captured the confusion and fear felt by Flint residents as they sought solutions to the water crisis and tried restarting their lives. Foremost Entertainment Media Group states that Gupta's contributions to the film were behind the film's qualification for the Oscars.

"We were fortunate to have Kartikye join our crew of hardworking, talented employees, all of whom did an awesome job with Flint Tale and made it the success it is," says the production company. "Now, with the movie's release on Amazon, we hope even more people will learn about the tragedy in Flint and the ongoing efforts to recover from it."

Foremost Entertainment Media Group plans to address additional social issues through its films, including gun violence and gangs, environmental problems, and the need for diversity. "Film remains one of the most impactful ways to bring any message to the public," the production company states. "We are committed to using our medium to raise awareness of serious issues both in Michigan and elsewhere so that solutions may be found. All it takes is the will to do something, and change can happen."

About Foremost Entertainment Media Group:

Foremost Entertainment Media Group is a Los Angeles-based film production company. Its fundamental purpose is to develop and produce marketable film, music, and other entertainment products. Foremost Entertainment Media Group produces independent feature films, television drama/comedy shows, reality-based television, interactive CD/DVD, VOD, and web-based entertainment sites.

About Kartikye Gupta:

Kartikye Gupta is an LA-based award winning film editor who has gained global recognition from major networks and been honored at international film festivals, including the Tribeca Film Festival and the Oscar-qualifying AFI Film Fest. Gupta is known in particular for his cinematic exploration of the immigrant experience and is dedicated to using his creative film editing skills to advance humanitarian projects so that he can effect positive change.

For more information about Foremost Entertainment Media Group, please visit its website or email at Office@foremostentertainment.com .

