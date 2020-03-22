Foreign worker representative worried how they'll be affected by COVID-19

Programs and funding have been announced for Canadians who can't work or have to close a business temporarily during the pandemic. But there's still questions about how temporary foreign workers may be able to access help or if they'll even qualify.

Santiago Escobar is trying to get those answers. As the national representative for United Food and Commercial Workers Canada he wants to provide temporary foreign workers with the information they need during this time.

"One of the very important demands we've had is that the government should cover or should revise a employment insurance benefit," he said.

With COVID-19, it's unknown how it will affect migrant workers. Escobar said workers are unsure if they will be able to collect any benefits from Employment Insurance if they have to be quarantined or get sick.

Self-isolation is also a problem, he said.

"On average they share a house between 15 to 20 workers and in some cases 30 workers," Escobar said.

So it's important for him that the federal and provincial government come up with a contingency plan if one or more workers becomes sick with COVID-19. He said so far workers aren't sure how to handle the situation.

"Based on what the workers have told us, the only thing they know is that they received a flyer with directions on how to wash your hands and that's it," Escobar said.

That's not all the workers are worried about, he said many have visas to work in Canada, but many flights have been cancelled.

"They live in rural Mexico and they had to travel to Mexico City waiting for their flights," said Escobar. "Their flights are cancelled so they don't know what to do.

He said that puts thousands of families without an income as a TFW and may leave agricultural facilities without workers in Canada.

Right now he said what they need is good coordination between the government and the workers.

"Call [on] the industry, our union and together put together a contingency plan," he said.

Escobar is also calling for the government to provide a pathway to permanent residency.

"These workers make it possible that communities get food on their table. If they were able to get permanent residency, this wouldn't be a common problem in the first place," he said.

CBC News reached out to Employment and Social Development Canada for comment. They said due to overwhelming inquiries it would take longer than normal to respond. CBC will update when more information becomes available.