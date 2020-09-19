Foreign offices: the Britons who work from home – abroad

When the coronavirus lockdown forced Mason Palmer, 26, to start working from home, the digital content creator had a rethink about where that home was and in July he moved from Bristol to Milan. “I’ve always loved travelling to Italy,” he says. “I was always going over there; it was like an expensive hobby.”

He did not expect his boss to necessarily be on board with his plans and suggested that he move to working for the company, Working Word, on a freelance basis. But the firm was open to the idea and his boss kept him on staff. “Now I’m like the unofficial Milan branch,” he laughs.

Palmer moved from a £700-a-month houseshare in Bristol to a flat on his own costing €1,050 (£959) a month. “It is more expensive but I did save money during lockdown as I couldn’t spend anything,” he says. “So I did come over with some savings that have helped with the transition.”

Palmer used to have to travel in to Cardiff, which set him back £15 a day, and there were additional costs such as “Pret and Ubers when the train was delayed”. Aside from rent, he has so far found it cheaper to live in Italy. “I don’t have a massive social life as yet and I just feel like glam sitting on my sofa in Milan.”

He doesn’t think he will need to return to the UK. “We communicate a lot through video and, realistically, client meetings aren’t happening in the same way,” he says. “In my mind I had a three-month plan to see if it would work out and it seems to have. Now I’m coming up to phase two where I’m looking to apply for a residence permit, which might mean my tax code might change and there might be some accountancy difficulties.” Because of Brexit he wants to get a permit as soon as possible. “It’s like a ticking timebomb. I definitely do want to stay in Italy.”

Events executive Ellie Halls, 40, has been told that the company she works for will not reopen its office until at least November. Instead of working from the home she owns in Clapham, south London, she is currently in Montpellier in France.

“I’d been working from my flat for a couple of months and wanted a change of scenery,” says Halls, who moved there in July. “I was already learning French and I love the sun, so I thought it would be a great opportunity.” Fortunately, her boss agreed. “My colleague had already gone back to Croatia to be with her family, so a precedent had already been set. My boss was cool with it.”

After finding rental properties on Airbnb out of her price range, Halls booked to stay at Babel, a co-living space. There she has her own bedroom and bathroom while she shares a living room and kitchen with five other people. It costs her £500 a month.

She has a lodger in London but has yet to find a tenant to stay in her room so she is looking at the additional cost as being from her “holiday fund”. She has also found the cost of living cheaper outside the UK. “I was taking private French lessons in London but the ones here are about two-thirds of the price. Wine and eating out tend to be cheaper and while supermarkets can be really expensive, you can choose to go to places like Lidl,” she says.

Also in France is Dan Rawle, who before lockdown was lodging with a distant family friend in Leytonstone in London but his landlord, in his 60s, started to become “very worried” about having a 27-year-old in the house because of the risk the virus posed. Rawle’s office was closed in March, so he moved back in with his parents in Sheffield for two months. However, it wasn’t long until he decided to set his sights a bit further afield. His company did not see any harm in him working abroad, although being on French time meant he had to change his hours to work from 10am to 6.30pm.

Rawle is living in a studio apartment in Melun, on the outskirts of Paris, which he found via Airbnb. It costs him £500 a month, significantly less than the £900 he was paying in London. The location is great: there is a forest about five minutes away where he runs and cycles and there are plenty of markets nearby. “I’m saving on public transport as I was paying £7 a day in London; here I have a pass for about €70 a month.”

Rawle says he thinks he will stay in Paris until Christmas. “I’m waiting for work to ask me to come back. Eventually they’ll want everyone to be in the office,” he says. But in the meantime he is having the time of his life. “I now get the chance to relive that post-uni travel experience but by being a grownup working in a job instead.”

