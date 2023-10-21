I'm going to France for the rugby – is it still safe to visit?

French police officers patrol near the Eiffel Tower on October 19 - Bloomberg

The UK Foreign Office has issued fresh advice on travel to France, as tens of thousands of fans prepare to travel for England’s Rugby World Cup semi-final clash with South Africa this weekend.

Meanwhile, British holidaymakers gear up for the half term break on the Continent as Storm Babet brings rain and high winds to the UK.

England captain Owen Farrell and the team during a training session at the INSEP in Paris - PA

Following the unprecedented attack carried out by Hamas on Israel on October 7, the Foreign Office has updated its advisories on travel to certain destinations, including France.

Here’s everything you need to know about travel to France, including a timeline of recent events, Foreign Office advice, evacuations, political demonstrations, and your rights if you want to cancel your holiday.

What has happened in France this month?

On October 13, a 20-year-old man fatally stabbed a teacher and wounded two others in an attack at a school in the city of Arras, northern France. President Emmanuel Macron condemned the attack as “barbaric Islamic terrorism”.

Following the attack, France raised its national threat level to the highest level: Emergency Attack Level. This threat level is described as “maximum vigilance and protection in the event of an imminent threat of a terrorist act or in the immediate aftermath of an attack.”

On October 14, the Louvre and the Palace of Versailles were evacuated after receiving bomb threats. The Paris train station, Gare de Lyon, was also evacuated after a possible explosive was detected.

On October 16, in Brussels, the capital of neighbouring Belgium, two Swedish nationals were shot dead and a third person was wounded in an attack in central Brussels. A man who identified as a member of Islamic State claimed responsibility.

On October 18, eight French airports were evacuated after receiving threats of attack, and the Palace of Versailles was evacuated once again. The airports affected were Toulouse, Biarritz, Pau, Nice, Lyon, Lille, Rennes and Nantes. Officials have since said they believed the alerts were fake. “These false alerts are not bad jokes, they are crimes,” said French transport minister Clement Beaune.

French police stand guard in front of the Palace of Versailles after it was evacuated for security reasons - Reuters

What does the Foreign Office say?

On October 19, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) updated its advice regarding evacuations and security checks in France.

“Evacuations of crowded places may take place, including: airports, public transport stations and stops, tourist sites, major sports venues, schools, places of worship, large commercial centres,” the FCDO advises.

“Stay alert, be prepared for heightened security checks and follow the advice of local authorities.”

Regarding terrorism, the FCDO says: “Terrorism attacks could be indiscriminate, including in places frequented by foreign nationals such as: shopping centres, entertainment establishments, cultural events, public transport, places of worship.

“Methods of attack have included knife attacks, shootings, bombings and vehicle attacks. Be vigilant in public places and follow the advice of local French authorities.”

Check the France FCDO page for the latest advice.

Have there been demonstrations in France?

There have been instances of political demonstrations across France since the Hamas-Israel conflict.

On October 12, police used teargas on pro-Palestine protesters in Paris. Emmanuel Macron’s interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, had earlier banned pro-Palestine protests, stating that they were “likely to generate disturbances to public order”.

A demonstration in solidarity with Palestine at the Place de la Republique in Paris - Shutterstock

What if I want to cancel my trip to France?

If you have booked a package holiday to France and want to cancel your trip for any reason, contact your tour operator and they might offer flexibility with alternative dates.

But bear in mind that, because the Foreign Office has not issued any advice against travel to France, there is no guarantee you will receive a refund, nor will you be able to claim money back with your travel insurance company.

If you have booked flights and accommodation independently, and wish to cancel your holiday, contact your travel providers as soon as possible to see if you can rearrange your plans. Note, however, that given the circumstances, it is unlikely you will receive a full refund.