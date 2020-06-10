The Foreign Office have updated their travel advice for going abroad

Photo credit: Getty Images

While the coronavirus pandemic has cast questions over everything from returning to work to weddings, nothing has been more uncertain than the future of travel. When will we be allowed to holiday again? Can we visit Wales yet? Are staycations more likely to go ahead than foreign trips?

Admittedly, we don't have solid answers to all of these questions yet (damn). But what we do know, is the Foreign and Commonwealth Office announced change to its current travel guidelines today [10 June] and *whispers* it looks quite promising.

The Foreign Office has modified its statement warning Brits against all non-essential travel, and is no longer asking all Brits to return from international locations, instead explaining:

"This advice is being kept under constant review."





According to the Telegraph, the ban could be amended to allow travel to 'low risk' countries, once air bridges are introduced at the end of the month on June 29. The point of an air bridge is essentially to allow quarantine-free travel between two specific destinations, who have prior agreed an arrangement.

Paul Charles, spokesman for over 500 travel firms and travel operators, says pressure group Quash Quarantine has "received private assurances from senior Government sources that travel corridors will be in place from 29th June”.

He added: "We urge the Government to signal to the travel industry publicly and urgently that this is the case, as well as amend FCO (Foreign and Commonwealth Office) advice on non-essential travel. The industry needs urgent visibility on a timetable for travel to begin again."

Is this a glimmer of hope for that holiday you're after? Matt Hancock previously said they could be on the cards for July, so fingers crossed!

