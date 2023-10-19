Foreign Office tells Britons in Lebanon to 'leave now' amid protests over Gaza hospital blast

A Lebanese protester flashes V for victory sign as fire rages behind the security gate of the US embassy (AFP via Getty Images)

The Foreign Office has told Britons to leave Lebanon immediately after protests broke out in the capital Beirut over the Israel-Hamas war.

Demonstrators clashed with security forces near the US embassy on Wednesday over deaths from a blast at the al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza, which Israel and Palestinian blame each other for.

The Foreign Office has advised against all travel to Lebanon, which shares a border with Israel. It told British nationals already there to “leave now while commercial options remain available".

There are fears that a new front could erupt in the Israel-Hamas conflict along Israel's northern border with Lebanon, where Hezbollah operates.

The Iranian-backed organisation has been skirmishing with Israeli forces, but has not yet escalated hostilities into outright conflict.

Protesters light a flare during a rally in front of the French embassy complex in Beirut (AFP via Getty Images)

During Wednesday’s protests, Lebanese security forces fired tear gas and water cannons at protesters throwing projectiles near the US embassy, while Hezbollah also held a rally in the city.

Similar demonstrations over the hospital blast occurred in the Israeli-occupied Palestinian West Bank, Iran, Jordan and Tunisia.

It comes as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak landed in Israel on Thursday for a two-day visit, where he will urge leaders in the region to avoid escalating the conflict.

Mr Sunak said, in remarks to Israeli media shortly after arriving, that the UK “stands with you” after Hamas’s terror attack on October 7.

“You have suffered an unspeakable, horrific act of terrorism and I want you to know that the United Kingdom and I stand with you,” he said.

He is expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli President Isaac Herzog for talks and then visit other regional capitals after Israel.

In an earlier statement, he said the blast at the al-Ahli Hospital should be a “watershed moment” for leaders in the Middle East to avoid further escalation.

Meanwhile, Foreign Secretary James Cleverly landed in Egypt on Wednesday night for a three-day visit to Arab countries in a bid to secure the release of British hostages.

He will also press for the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and Gaza to be opened so that Brits trapped in Gaza can get out and humanitarian aid can get into the enclave.